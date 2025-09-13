Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal's Week Of Weddings, Words, Wonders And Warm Remembrances

From Bachelor to Beloved: The Ashish Raheja Love Story

Life has a magical way of surprising us when we least expect it. Ashish Raheja—the eternal bachelor who seemed to have elevated the art of single living to near-mythical proportions—has finally been swept off his feet. There was something wonderfully Bertie Wooster-esque about the way he embraced his carefree years, and to witness his transformation into a devoted husband to the lovely Tinaz feels like watching the most endearing rom-com unfold before our eyes.

The wedding celebration at the Taj Crystal Room Ballroom was enchanting. Mumbai's glitterati descended in full force, but the evening's most memorable moment belonged to Ashish—concluding his spirited performance of song and dance by falling adoringly at Tinaz's feet serenading her. Such gestures remind us why grand romance never goes out of style.

The evening held special resonance for me, as I had spent the earlier hours celebrating another beautiful milestone—my dear friend Shivani Chopra's daughter Zaha's engagement. A sparkling prelude to the night, where I couldn't help but admire the slinky crooner in a red slinky sequin number, crooning with remarkable flair. The room thronged with people hopping from Taj crystal room to this Bombay club where Zaha was getting engaged or then guests like me hopping across to Ashish’s wedding celebration.

The Bombay Club where Shivani Chopra had Zahra engaged was lovely but Crystal Room Ballroom holds particular magic for me—it's where my own wedding took place, and every visit floods me with memories of that extraordinary day. One day soon, I promise to share that story with you all.

Literary Lions and Family Bonds: Amish Tripathi's Latest Triumph

Books and authors occupy a cherished place in my heart, and Amish Tripathi exemplifies everything I adore about literary passion. His latest offering, 'The Chola Tigers - Avengers of Somnath,' was unveiled through a captivating panel discussion that drew such crowds that chairs became a precious commodity, with enthusiasts happily standing along the walls.

What moves me most about Amish, beyond his magnificent celebration of India through his narratives, is witnessing his close-knit family rallying together in unwavering support. In our fragmented world, such familial solidarity feels both rare and deeply touching.

Antique Alchemy: Chikki Doshi's Furniture Fantasia

When we speak of Mumbai's creative luminaries, how can we overlook our remarkable artists? Chikki Doshi represents artistry in its most tangible form—he curates, restores, and breathes new life into magnificent antique furniture pieces, transforming the forgotten into the extraordinary.

I have an almost obsessive passion for furniture—so intense that my husband has issued stern warnings about further antique acquisitions in the earlier days of marriage. I think he’s given up now! Therefore, the cocktail evening at Mahendra Doshi's expansive godown felt like discovering Aladdin's cave, though sadly, no obliging genie appeared to spirit away my favorite pieces.

South Mumbai's connoisseurs of fine living gathered to witness something truly exquisite. The furniture had been transformed into magical installations, artfully styled with multi layered urns, cascading plants, glittering chandeliers, and carefully curated books, all of it peppered with fruits wine and hors d’oeuvres . The DJ's exuberant music added contemporary energy to the atmosphere, though I must admit a secret preference for the timeless elegance of Mozart, Strauss, and Vivaldi.

Celebrations Tinged with Memory: Birthdays and Farewells

Among my Mumbai's most treasured personalities, Veena Malhotra - the matriarch of super Max blades celebrated her birthday at the Clearing House, surrounded by cherished friends and family. The heartfelt speeches by her son Rajiv Malhotra and daughter in law Kunika moved us all, but what I treasure most about Veena is her irrepressible sparkle and wonderfully wry humor, not to mention her brilliant conversations that seamlessly traverse from Mumbai's intricacies to global affairs.

The following evening brought us to the newly restored Khyber, where makeup artist to Nita Ambani and Aishwarya Rai, our beloved Ojas Rajani, hosted an intimate gathering. Ever the attentive hostess, she was utterly magnetic in her sophisticated ensemble—reminding us why she remains such a cherished figure in our circles.

However, the week's most poignant moment belonged to Raju Daswani's gathering at 145. The erstwhile page three regular, accompanied by his model wife Esther until her recent passing, attempted to embrace life with touching valor, though every gesture carried a newfound tenderness born of loss.

The celebrity fraternity gathered in remarkable solidarity, yet Esther's absence permeated the evening like a persistent ache.

Some farewells prove impossible to truly accept, especially when they concern someone as caring and endearing as she was to all of us. While life inevitably moves forward, certain absences create permanent spaces in our hearts that no amount of time can fill.

