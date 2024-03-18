Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal writes about inspiring talks with Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Nawaz Modi Singhania, and a soiree at Ishaara restaurant

Visualisation effect

The month of March is about celebrating women, I find. And, it’s a great thing, we need to make women feel special in a society where they are more often than not taken for granted and not celebrated enough. In Mumbai, it’s not about March 8 and International Women’s Day, it’s about the entire month of March and maybe even some days of February and April flanking the March revelry and awards.

On International Women’s Day, my gift to me was that I chose to bunk two award functions and accept the awards long-distance (certainly with gratitude). In preference, my heart chose camaraderie and an interesting workshop on active ‘Visualisation’ as a means to manifest our wishes in our lives. The ambience defined positivity and exchanges on the subject.

Achievement and empowerment is not age age-bound mission, isn’t it? We made visualisation boards and spoke about our dreams and aspirations. The buoyancy I felt was more than I would have enjoyed while accepting a sponsored award where no jury is appointed to decide them impartially – but PR-driven and fake. I know many genuine achievers who deserve awards and yet they just go to whoever is willing to make the trek to some faraway destinations on the outskirts of Mumbai. Do I need an endorsement? I’d rather have friendship and visualisation this month.

Inspiring discourses

Another celebration about women achievers was with a lady I admire immensely and brings fruition to many women’s dreams. Dr Nandita Palshetkar is a pioneer in invitro fertilisation and infertility and works tirelessly in the development of women's healthcare. Nandita had Sunita Ashutosh Gowarikar, IPS officer Pradnya Sarawade, Swati Mayaker and me as a part of an invigorating discussion about multitasking and challenges in working women’s lives.

The title for the chat was ‘Xquisite You’ and the topic for the panel was on the premise that behind every successful woman, there is an X-factor operating -- “What differentiates a woman from the rest of the human race - it's the X Factor she possesses.” It was an exciting discussion of diverse opinions.

A surprise package was a visit to Coimbatore where I was invited to give a motivational talk to women entrepreneurs by CII and the YI. The room was buzzing with energy and success. I felt proud to see India surging forward with more women partaking in the work share of the country.

Against all odds

Nawaz Modi Singhania is in the news for her book, Pause Rewind, and her high tea was also about women empowerment. We spoke about women's rights and their ability to face challenging situations. Nawaz had some embarrassing and insensitive personal questions posed to her on marriage, which she skirted with grace while adroitly drawing attention to topics like anti-ageing, fitness, and success.

Foodie delights

Rashmi Uday Singh’s evening at the speciality restaurant Ishaara was a soiree to remember the iconic chef, Late Imtiaz Qureshi, now famed as the reviver of the Dum Pukht style of cooking confined to the royal palaces of Lucknow, fiercely guarded by the practising chefs from travelling out of their domains. His son Ishtiyaque Qureshi shared some anecdotes and served his father’s popular recipes to the attendees.

Until next time, stay empowered and may the force be with you. Without each other we may be incomplete, so I say let’s celebrate the men in our lives. Without our fathers, there will be no us!?

