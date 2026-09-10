Nikita Porwal Breaks Silence After Miss World 2026 Exit, Says, 'Some Victories Do Not Sit On Your Head' |

Nikita Porwal penned an emotional note reflecting on her journey at Miss World 2026 after returning to India from the prestigious pageant held in Vietnam. Representing India on the global stage, Nikita’s journey came to an end after she was eliminated in the Top 40.

Taking to Instagram, Nikita opened up about the emotions surrounding her return home and admitted that coming back without the crown was not the hardest part of the experience. Instead, she said it was finding the right words to express the immense love and support she received throughout her journey.

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“I thought the hardest part would be coming home without the crown. I was wrong. The hardest part was finding words big enough for all the love that came home with me,” she wrote.

Nikita revealed that it took her a few days to respond as she needed time to process everything the experience had given her. She expressed gratitude towards her mentors for their guidance, lessons and conversations, adding that although she did not return with the result she had hoped for, she came back stronger and more independent.

Reflecting on her time at Miss World, Nikita said the experience gave her something she had never expected—a family. “I went to Miss World hoping to earn a crown. Somewhere along the way, I earned a family I had never even met,” she shared.

She also spoke about the pride of representing India, describing it as a privilege that made her feel stronger every time her country’s name was called.

Nikita admitted that she deeply wished to bring the crown home and had worked hard towards that goal. However, she chose to look at her journey beyond the final result, saying she returned with growth, memories, friendships, love and a new version of herself.

Concluding her heartfelt note, she wrote, “And some victories do not sit on your head. They stay in your heart forever.”