Nidhi Kumar Debuts At Cannes 2026 In Madhuri Dixit-Inspired Look, Becomes FIRST Indian Dance Creator To Walk The Red Carpet

Nidhi Kumar on Cannes 2026 red carpet | Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet witnessed yet another historic Indian moment this year as dancer and digital creator Nidhi Kumar made her debut at the prestigious festival, becoming the first Indian dance creator to ever walk the iconic carpet. Marking 10 years of her journey in dance and content creation, Nidhi's appearance was a celebration of Indian dance culture and representation on a global stage.

Nidhi Kumar’s Madhuri-inspired Cannes look

Arriving alongside her husband Mohak Malhotra, Nidhi instantly grabbed eyeballs in a vibrant couture ensemble inspired by legendary Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and some of her most unforgettable on-screen looks. She wore a custom desi look by Rachit Khanna, featuring a dramatic pleated purple skirt paired with a bright pink blouse and an orange dupatta flowing into a striking trail.

The look drew inspiration from Madhuri Dixit’s iconic songs, including Ek Do Teen, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, while also incorporating Nidhi's signature NKD brand colours, pink and purple. What made the outfit even more special was the intricate hand embroidery across the trail, featuring dance poses inspired by Madhuri's legendary performances.

Adding a personal touch, the outfit also adorned handcrafted ghungroo detailing throughout the ensemble along with a custom ghungroo-shaped bag. According to Nidhi, every ghungroo was placed by hand, and the entire couture piece took over 500 hours and 20 artisans to complete.

Instead of heavy jewellery, Nidhi chose meaningful accessories that reflected her personal journey by adorning herself with a mangalsutra, wedding ring, sindoor, and chooda.

From dancing barefoot to Cannes carpet

Sharing emotional glimpses from Cannes on Instagram, Nidhi reflected on her journey from dancing at home with just a phone camera to representing India internationally. She wrote, "From dancing barefoot in my house, my balcony, and tiny corners with just dreams in my heart… to walking the Cannes red carpet representing India as the first dance creator, this moment feels unreal. The amount of love on every step that I took yesterday when I wore the look, AH!"

She further added, "10 years ago, all I had was passion, a phone camera, and the belief that if I worked hard enough, maybe one day life would change. Today, every sacrifice, every rejection, every late night, every tear, and every moment of hardwork led me here."



Her post concluded with, "This is for every dancer who was told their dreams were “too different.” Keep going. One day the world will see your art too. This is just the start for us, our dance community & to seeing more representation!"