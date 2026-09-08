Newlyweds Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dine At THIS North Indian Restaurant For Romantic Date Night In New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dined at an Indian restaurant in New York | Image Courtesy: Ambassadors Clubhouse

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are clearly settling into their newlywed chapter with plenty of date-night plans. The couple stepped out in New York City on Sunday, September 6, for a dinner outing that combined good food, understated glamour and a very Manhattan kind of evening.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dine at Indian restaurant

The newlyweds chose Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, a popular Indian restaurant in Manhattan’s NoMad neighbourhood, for their night out. The couple’s dinner came nearly two months after they reportedly got married in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Located at 1245 Broadway, Ambassadors Clubhouse opened in New York in January 2026 and is part of JKS Restaurants, the hospitality group behind London restaurants such as Gymkhana, Trishna and Brigadiers.

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The restaurant brings the social spirit of Punjab to Manhattan, drawing from the grand “party mansions” of North India and the warmth of traditional Punjabi hospitality. Its identity is also an ode to the founders’ grandfather, who was a former Indian ambassador.

What's on the menu at Ambassadors Clubhouse

The menu at Ambassadors Clubhouse is designed around sharing and moves through a series of North Indian favourites, from papads and chaat to tandoor dishes, kebabs, matka and karahi preparations, biryani, breads and sabzi.

Among the offerings are Original BBQ Butter Chicken Chops, Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat, Punjabi Murgh Changezi, Warqi Lamb Seekh Kebab and Matka Beliram Lamb. For dessert, diners can choose from options including Gur Malai Toast, Amritsari Strawberry Kulfa and Banana, Peanut & Dark Chocolate Kheer.

Duo's chic date night style

While the restaurant brought a grand North Indian mood to their evening, Swift and Kelce kept their own fashion choices distinctly different. Swift leaned into sleek evening glamour, stepping out in a metallic brown silk halter dress by Stella McCartney.

She paired the figure-hugging silhouette with a matching burgundy bag and bronze metallic shoes, creating a rich, coordinated look. The singer accessorised with an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and matching bracelet, reportedly a Christmas gift from Kelce last year.

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Kelce went in the opposite direction with a relaxed combination of a white silk striped button-up shirt, brown trousers and checkered Vans. Delicate jewellery added a subtle finishing touch, keeping the look casual but polished.