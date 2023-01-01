New Year 2023: It's a 'Happy Mew Year' for cats this Monday

e-Paper Get App
Mark the date! On January 2, celebrate the "Mew Year" with your cats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Happy Mew Year | https://wallpaperaccess.com/
Humans have welcomed 2023 and are already enjoying their New Year's Day. Why should our pets miss the celebration? January 2 is a day for cats to start a "Mew Year." This Monday, make sure you love the cat at your home or on the streets a little more as it's their new year.

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day was reportedly created by Thomas and Ruth Roy, the Founders of WellCat. Soon after the hooman welcomes a new year on January 1st, January 2nd is a day dedicated to all of the special furry friends. This occasion is a great time to give your cats some extra attention as you could enjoy some fun time with them and gift them a new toy.

Reportedly, the meow's day, Happy Mew Year, doesn't just have a fun aspect, it also looks to raise awareness about the millions of unwanted, unloved, neglected, and abused pets that end up in animal shelters or get euthanized.

