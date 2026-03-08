New National Crush? Viral Indian Passenger Arjun Teotia To Host Q&A After Becoming An Overnight Sensation

A brief airport interview has turned an ordinary traveller into the internet’s latest viral sensation. Arjun Teotia is suddenly everywhere on social media after a clip of him discussing global tensions during a media interaction began circulating online.

How Arjun became viral sensation

Arjun had recently returned to India from Dubai and was speaking to reporters at Indira Gandhi International Airport when he shared his experience of witnessing the tense atmosphere during the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The interview, conducted by ANI, was meant to capture reactions from travellers returning from the region. However, the clip quickly took on a life of its own online.

While his remarks about the situation gained attention, viewers on social media seemed equally fascinated by his striking looks and calm presence on camera. Within hours, the video spread widely on X, collecting millions of views and thousands of reactions. Many users even jokingly began calling him the internet’s new “national crush.”

Responds to viral fame

As curiosity about him continued to grow, Arjun shared a video on Instagram on March 8 addressing the unexpected attention. Thanking people for the overwhelming response, he also spoke about the trolling that followed his sudden rise to online fame.

In the clip, he said, “Yeh past few days mere liye bohat crazy rahe hai and I'm having so much fun. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He also revealed that he plans to host a quick Q&A session soon, inviting followers to send in their questions.

Currently, Arjun’s Instagram page features clips from the viral interview along with a few selfies of him. His follower count, which has already crossed 9,000, continues to climb rapidly as the internet remains curious about the man behind the viral moment.

