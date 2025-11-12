Netflix's Baramulla Shows Unique Kashmiri Pandit Ritual: Know More About 'Gaad Batt'

Baramulla | X

Netflix’s newest film, Baramulla, isn’t just a visual treat of snow-capped Kashmir—it’s a doorway into the valley’s hidden stories and age-old customs. Among the many powerful scenes in the film, one moment in particular has everyone talking: a plate of rice and fish, offered each night to an unseen presence that isn’t immediately clear. Curious? It’s actually a moving nod to Gaad Batt, a cherished Kashmiri Pandit ritual with roots that run deep.

Gaad Batt in Netflix’s Baramulla

In Baramulla, the film's caretaker, Iqbal, is seen taking a plate of rice and fish to the topmost room of the house every night, an act that confuses Gulnaar, played by Bhasha Sumbli. When asked who the meal is for, Iqbal silently gestures toward the house and sky, hinting that it’s part of "a tradition."

As the film unfolds, it's revealed that the home once belonged to a Kashmiri Pandit family, the Saprus, who were killed during the militancy of the 1990s. The nightly offering isn’t just a ritual; it’s a symbolic act of remembrance and reverence, reflecting the collective memory of loss and belonging. By including Gaad Batt, the filmmakers pay homage to a spiritual practice that quietly defines Kashmiri Pandit identity and resilience.

What exactly is Gaad Batt?

In Kashmiri, “Gaad” means fish and “Batt” means rice, two staples that form the heart of this winter ritual. Gaad Batt is observed by Kashmiri Pandits at the end of the year, typically in December, as an offering to the ghar devta, the household’s guardian deity. As per traditional scripts, the ghar devta is believed to protect the family and the home, often manifesting as a cat, a crow, or another living creature that silently watches over the household.

Traditionally, a plate of cooked rice and fish is placed on the rooftop, called 'kaainie' in Kashmiri, along with a glass of water and a small oil lamp covered with a sieve. Those living in apartments often perform the ritual on balconies. It’s believed that neglecting Gaad Batt can displease the ghar devta, inviting unrest or misfortune into the home.

But beyond its spiritual essence, Gaad Batt also serves as a gathering. It is a moment when families come together during the coldest time of the year, sharing warmth, gratitude, and a meal that binds generations. The ritual follows specific muhurats (auspicious timings) outlined in the zanthri, the Kashmiri Pandit calendar, ensuring that it’s performed in harmony with the season’s energy and cosmic alignment.