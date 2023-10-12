Neral: Reasons Why This Hidden Gem Near Mumbai Should Be Your Next Weekend Getaway

Mumbai: Matheran toy-train | Central Railway

Are you in search of the perfect weekend escape from the hustle and bustle of city life in a budget? Discover the tranquil allure of Neral, a well-kept secret tucked away in the foothills of Matheran. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind and immerse yourself in Neral's peaceful ambiance, an ideal destination for unwinding and revitalizing.

Here are five compelling reasons why Neral deserves a top spot on your list for your next weekend getaway:

Proximity to Matheran

Neral serves as the gateway to the enchanting hill station of Matheran. With a toy train ride that promises breathtaking views and a serene ambience, Matheran is a nature lover's paradise. From Neral, you can easily access Matheran and immerse yourself in the lush greenery, cool climate, and a tranquil atmosphere.

Serene Natural Beauty

Neral itself is a serene and scenic destination. Surrounded by hills and dotted with waterfalls, it offers the perfect setting for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. Whether you are into trekking, birdwatching, or simply unwinding amidst nature, Neral has it all.

Historic Charm

Neral boasts a rich history, with colonial-era bungalows and structures that transport you back in time. Explore the quaint streets and appreciate the old-world charm of this picturesque town.

Adventure Activities

For the adventurous souls, Neral offers a range of activities such as horseback riding, trekking, and paragliding. The hilly terrain and lush landscapes provide ample opportunities for thrilling experiences.

Ideal Weekend Homes

Neral is rapidly gaining popularity as a weekend home destination. Investing in a holiday home here not only guarantees a tranquil retreat whenever you desire but also opens up possibilities for rental income through home-stays or short-term rentals.

