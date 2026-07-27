NDA MPs Greet Dharmendra Pradhan With 'Mithila Cap' In Parliament, Know What It Signifies? | ANI

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made his first public appearance in Parliament on July 27, days after stepping down from his post. While his arrival at the Monsoon Session came amid heated protests by the Opposition over the paper leak controversy and student-related issues, it was a heartwarming gesture from members of the NDA that caught everyone's attention.

As Pradhan entered the Parliament premises, Opposition MPs raised slogans. At the same time, BJP and NDA leaders welcomed him warmly, offering words of encouragement and honouring him with a traditional Mithila Paag, a symbolic headgear deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Bihar's Mithila region. The gesture quickly became a talking point, with many wondering about the significance of the cap.

Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament as BJP-NDA MPs welcome him during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) |

What Is The Mithila Paag?

Contrary to being just a ceremonial cap, the Mithila Paag is one of the oldest and most respected symbols of the Maithil community. Traditionally worn by men during weddings, religious ceremonies, and important social occasions, the Paag represents honour, dignity, wisdom and respect.

For centuries, presenting a Paag to a guest or distinguished personality has been regarded as one of the highest forms of welcome in Mithila culture. It is not merely an accessory but a mark of recognition and admiration, often bestowed upon individuals for their contribution or status.

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A Gesture Beyond Politics

The timing of the honour added further significance. As Dharmendra Pradhan walked into Parliament for the first time after his resignation, the ceremonial presentation of the Paag appeared to be a symbolic show of solidarity and respect from fellow NDA leaders.

Even as political tensions unfolded outside with protests and slogan-shouting over the paper leak issue, the gesture reflected an effort by party colleagues to publicly acknowledge and encourage Pradhan during a challenging moment.

Although rooted in centuries-old tradition, the Mithila Paag continues to hold immense cultural relevance. It has increasingly become a symbol of regional pride, with public figures, scholars, artists and political leaders often being felicitated with the headgear at official events and cultural gatherings.

Although a prominent BJP politician from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Bihar. He was later a member of the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.

Several Maithalis originating from the Mithila region live across many parts of Uttar Pradesh state which goes to polls in the first quarter of 2027.