Navratri 2026 Vrat: 7 Hydrating Drinks To Keep You Cool While Fasting For 9 Days In October Heat

Navratri fasting can mean changing your usual eating routine just as the October heat makes staying hydrated especially important. Whether you are keeping a fast for all nine days or observing it on selected days, drinking enough fluids throughout the day can help you feel refreshed. Along with water, simple homemade drinks can add variety to your routine and help replenish fluids while you follow your fasting traditions.

Here are seven drinks to consider during Navratri fasting.

Coconut water

Naturally refreshing and easy to drink, coconut water can be a useful option during Navratri. It provides fluids and electrolytes, including potassium, which the body needs to maintain its fluid balance. Have it chilled between meals or after spending time outdoors.

Lemon water

A glass of lemon water is a simple way to make your fluid intake more refreshing. Squeeze fresh lemon into water and add a little sugar. For a lighter version, skip the added sugar. It is best enjoyed freshly prepared rather than as a heavily sweetened packaged drink.

Buttermilk (chaas)

If dairy is permitted in your fasting routine, buttermilk can be a cooling choice. Mix plain yoghurt with water and add roasted cumin powder and a little rock salt, depending on your fasting rules. It supplies fluid and can also provide some protein and calcium.

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Fresh watermelon juice

Watermelon has a high water content, making it a refreshing choice on hot days. Blend fresh watermelon and serve it without straining, if you prefer to retain more of the fruit's fibre. You can also eat the fruit whole. Avoid adding excess sugar, and prepare the drink fresh instead of leaving it out in the heat.

Milk with saffron

For those whose fasting rules allow milk, a glass of milk flavoured with a few strands of saffron can add variety to the day's drinks. It provides fluid as well as protein and calcium. Enjoy it chilled or warm, depending on your preference, and keep added sugar to a minimum.

A few tips to stay hydrated during Navratri

Drink water regularly throughout the day instead of waiting until you feel thirsty. Increase your fluid intake when you are sweating or spending time outdoors, and choose water-rich fruits when they are permitted during your fast. Limit very sugary drinks, and do not rely on caffeinated beverages or juices alone to meet your fluid needs.

Fasting practices differ between households and regions, so check that ingredients such as salt, dairy and sweeteners are allowed under your chosen observance. If you experience persistent dizziness, confusion, fainting or severe weakness, stop strenuous activity and seek medical help.