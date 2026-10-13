Hema Malini At 77 Turns Mata Parvati For Her Ballet Durga Performance During Navratri Celebration In Hyderabad: 'I Felt Truly Blessed'

At 77, Hema Malini continues to celebrate her love for classical dance by bringing stories of the divine to life on stage. The veteran actor and Bharatanatyam dancer marked the beginning of Shardiya Navratri 2026 with a performance of her celebrated dance ballet Durga in Hyderabad. Dressed as Mata Parvati for the recital, she shared glimpses of the special evening on social media, describing the experience as a blessing.

Hema Malini performs her ballet Durga in Hyderabad

Hema Malini presented her popular dance production Durga at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11. The performance was part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations and coincided with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Photographs shared by the actor on Instagram showed her portraying Mata Parvati alongside an artist playing Lord Shiva. The images offered a glimpse of the mythological characters brought together through her dance performance, which marked the first day of Navratri.

Reflecting on the performance, Hema Malini shared her happiness at presenting the ballet on the auspicious occasion. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's 'Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations'. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed."

She also posted a video featuring moments from the recital and extended festive greetings to her followers.

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Her love for Bharatanatyam

Beyond her celebrated film career, Hema Malini has maintained a strong connection with Bharatanatyam, using dance to interpret stories rooted in Indian mythology. Her stage productions often bring together expressive movements, elaborate costumes and devotional themes.

She has frequently taken to the stage to present dance productions inspired by Hindu mythology and the forms of Goddess Durga. Her Hyderabad appearance continued that tradition, bringing together classical dance and the festive spirit of Navratri.