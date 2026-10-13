Ananya Panday Ditches Desi Dressing For ₹15 Lakh Dress At Chanel's Pre-Diwali Party, Pairs With Chunky Necklace

Diwali dressing doesn't always have to mean lehengas and sarees, and Ananya Panday proved just that at the Chanel Beauty Diwali Festive Dinner 2026. The actress ditched the expected traditional wear for a stunning red-and-black dress from the French luxury fashion house, giving her celebration look a soigné, modern twist.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday takes over Chanel's pre-Diwali dinner

For the special pre-Diwali gala, Ananya oozed chic elegance in a red-and-black silk-knit dress from Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2026 collection, identified as Look 51. The creation stood out for its bold colour combination and intricate textured pattern, which ran throughout the fabric. Subtle sheer sections added depth to the design, giving the dress a bold finish without relying on excessive embellishments.

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The sleeveless, floor-length creation featured a fitted silhouette that followed her frame, while the rounded neckline and structured shoulders lent it an elegant shape. The dramatic pattern did most of the talking, making the outfit a statement choice for the festive evening. The dress also came with a luxury price tag: Chanel lists it at £12,090, approximately ₹15.4 lakh.

Ananya kept her accessories focused on one standout piece: a chunky black-and-white necklace featuring glossy beads and pearl-like accents. The contrasting tones complemented the dress and drew attention to the neckline. She further rounded off the jewels with dainty stud earrings and a classic black bag.

Her makeup followed a similarly polished approach, featuring a luminous base, softly blushed cheeks and defined eyeliner. Muted brick-red lipstick picked up the colour of her outfit and tied the beauty look together. For her hairstyle, the actress opted for a relaxed bun with a few loose strands framing her face.