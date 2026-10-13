Navratri 2026 Day 4 Colour Is Royal Blue: Know Meaning And Take Fashion Inspiration From Triptii Dimri To Madhuri Dixit

Navratri is as much about celebrating tradition as it is about experimenting with festive fashion. As the nine-day festival continues, Day 4 brings royal blue into the spotlight, offering plenty of inspiration for everything from temple visits to Garba nights. Falling on October 14, 2026, the fourth day honours Maa Kushmanda, and this rich, regal shade is the perfect excuse to give your ethnic wardrobe a stylish update.

Navratri Day 4 colour 2026: Royal blue significance

Royal blue is associated with elegance, tranquillity and abundance, making it a striking choice for the festive season. Its rich hue brings a regal touch to traditional outfits while offering plenty of room to experiment with embroidery, statement jewellery and different silhouettes.

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda. Whether you are dressing up for prayers, heading to work or getting ready for an evening of Garba, royal blue can be styled in several ways. From understated sarees to colourful lehengas, here are five celebrity-inspired looks to recreate.

Bollywood-inspired royal blue looks to recreate

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s lightweight royal blue saree is perfect for understated festive dressing. She paired it with delicate earrings and rings, keeping the look minimal. Recreate it for work during Navratri, temple visits or intimate festive gatherings with comfortable footwear and subtle accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s royal blue Patola lehenga features colourful geometric patterns, floral motifs, mirror accents and decorative borders. She paired it with a matching choli and a multicoloured embroidered jacket. Take inspiration from this vibrant, traditional look for Garba and Dandiya nights.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s royal blue Paithani saree blends traditional elegance with contemporary styling. She paired it with a strapless blouse, a gold choker necklace and a flower-adorned bun. You can recreate the look with a traditional blouse for Navratri puja, family gatherings or festive dinners.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit’s royal blue ensemble features a strapless corset-style blouse and a fishtail lehenga, creating a glamorous festive look. She completed it with a statement necklace and matching earrings. Recreate this style for Garba nights or festive parties with a fitted blouse and a dramatic skirt.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri’s royal blue Anarkali, styled with a matching dupatta, offers a graceful option for Navratri. She accessorised with dangling earrings and rings, keeping the look elegant. Choose a lightly embroidered design for puja or a more embellished version for festive lunches and evening celebrations.