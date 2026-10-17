Navratri 2026 Day 7 Colour Is Grey: Meaning And Ethnic Looks For Puja, Garba And Festive Gatherings

Festive dressing does not always have to revolve around bright reds, yellows and pinks. Grey offers a refreshing change, whether you prefer understated ethnic wear or an outfit that catches the light on the dance floor. For Shardiya Navratri Day 7, take inspiration from Bollywood celebrities who have styled the versatile shade in different ways, from easy kurta sets to embroidered lehengas.

Navratri Day 7 Colour Grey: Significance And Meaning

Observed on October 17, the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Grey is associated with this day and is linked to balance and composure. Its muted appeal makes it a versatile choice for festive dressing, allowing you to embrace the traditional colour while experimenting with different silhouettes, textures and accessories.

5 Grey Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

If you prefer comfortable outfits with a contemporary edge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s grey cape kurta is worth bookmarking. She paired it with checkered barrel pants and oxidised jewellery, creating a look that feels both relaxed and polished. Recreate the combination for office celebrations, a daytime puja or a casual festive gathering.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ash-grey lehenga brings subtle glamour to traditional dressing with intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. A matching blouse and minimal dupatta keep the ensemble coordinated without taking attention away from the detailed work. For your own version, choose an embroidered grey lehenga and understated jewellery. This outfit is a lovely pick for Garba or Dandiya night.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza’s Anarkali suit offers a classic festive silhouette with intricate embroidery, palazzo pants and a sheer tissue dupatta. To recreate it, opt for an embroidered Anarkali with flowing bottoms and a lightweight dupatta. It works well for Navratri puja, family gatherings and festive dinners.

Medha Rana

For those who love a little sparkle, Medha Rana’s look pairs an embellished blouse with a grey metallic skirt and a sequinned dupatta. Diamond jewellery adds a polished finishing touch, making the outfit ideal for an evening celebration. Take inspiration from the combination for a festive party or Garba night when you want your look to stand out.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam keeps things simple with a grey kurta, matching pyjama-style bottoms and a coordinated dupatta. Statement jhumkas and a few rings add just enough detail without making the outfit feel too elaborate. Choose a similar set for a traditional yet comfortable look that works for puja, office festivities or a relaxed family get-together.