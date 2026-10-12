Navratri 2026 Day 3 Colour Is Red: Why Is This Hue Auspicious And How To Style It For Durga Puja?

Navratri celebrations are getting more colourful as devotees embrace a different shade for each day of the festival. On Day 3, red takes the spotlight, bringing together traditional symbolism and festive fashion. Whether you're heading out for Garba, attending a puja or planning a family celebration, this vibrant hue offers plenty of ways to make an ethnic outfit stand out.

Navratri 2026 Day 3: Red colour and its significance

The third day of Shardiya Navratri falls on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. Red is the colour associated with the day and is traditionally linked to strength, love, passion and vitality. It is also a prominent colour in offerings and rituals dedicated to the Goddess.

If you're following the day’s colour tradition, you can incorporate red into your outfit through a statement lehenga, a classic saree or a richly embroidered suit. Take inspiration from these celebrity looks to find a style that suits your celebration.

Red looks to try on Navratri Day 3

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's red ghaghra choli draws inspiration from Gujarati traditional dressing, making it a fitting choice for a night of Garba. She skipped the dupatta and paired the ensemble with gold earrings and glowing makeup. Recreate the look with a flared skirt, an embellished choli and traditional jewellery for a lively Dandiya night.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan offers a different take on festive dressing with a short red kurta, a matching palla and an organza dupatta. She completed the outfit with jewellery and a potli bag. For a similar look, pair a structured kurta set with a lightweight dupatta and traditional accessories for pujas, family get-togethers or daytime festivities.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's red lehenga features a V-neckline blouse that keeps the overall look elegant without making it feel overly elaborate. She accessorised with a maang tikka, allowing the outfit to remain the focus. This combination works well for Garba, intimate festive gatherings and Durga Puja celebrations.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's red Anarkali, detailed with gold embroidery, brings together rich colour and traditional craftsmanship. She styled it with a white dupatta and gold jewellery, creating a striking contrast. Take inspiration from this combination for festive gatherings, cultural events or celebrations where you want an elegant ethnic look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's red saree makes a statement with a contemporary strapless corset-style blouse. The pairing gives the traditional drape a modern edge. You can recreate the look with a similar blouse for an evening celebration or choose a classic embroidered blouse and traditional jewellery for a more conventional festive appearance.