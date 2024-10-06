Navratri 2024: 5 Popular Garba Songs For Garba/Dandiya Nights (Videos)

"Dholi Tharo Dhol Baje" music video

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most vibrant and energetic Indian festivals, celebrated for nine days with great devotion, dance and music. One of the exciting parts of the Navratri festival is the Garba and Dandiya nights, where people come together to perform Guajarati's traditional dance form Garba, adorned with colourful chaniya choli, to the beats of soulful and devotional songs. To set this celebration on fire, here are five popular garba and dandiya songs for your Navratri 2024 extravaganza:

Gori Radha Ne Kado Kaan

One of the most iconic Garba tracks, "Gori Radha Ne Kado Kaan," sung by singer Kirtidan Gadhvi, is a staple at every Navratri celebration. This traditional Gujarati song has been cherished for years and is perfect for slow and fast-paced Garba steps.

Khalasi

"Khalasi" has become a crowd favourite Garba anthem in recent years. Sung by the talented Aditya Gadhvi and Achint, this garba song will make you groove on the Garba floor. The fusion of traditional and contemporary elements in this song makes it appealing to all generations, adding excitement to every Garba night.

Dholi Tharo Dhol Baje

"Dholi Tharo Dhol Baje" from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is a Bollywood classic that never goes out of style for Navratri celebrations. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Vinod Rathod, this song perfectly blends traditional dhol beats and mesmerising vocals. This timeless song is a must-play at Garba events!

Nagada Sang Dhol Baje

Another Bollywood hit that has become a Navratri essential, "Nagada Sang Dhol Baje" from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' is an exhilarating song that brings energy to any Garba night. Channel Deepika Padukone's thrilling energy while grooving to this song. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, this song perfectly captures the festive spirit of Shardiya Navratri.

Chogada

"Chogada" from the movie 'Loveyatri' has become an instant hit for Garba and Dandiya nights. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, this upbeat song has a festive vibe with a catchy tune that’s impossible to resist.