National Nutrition Week: 7 Simple Yet Nutrition-Rich Foods To Add To Your Daily Meals | AI Generated Representational Image

National Nutrition Week is observed every year in India from September 1 to September 7, with the aim of creating awareness about the importance of balanced diets, proper nutrition and healthier lifestyle choices. The week serves as a reminder that good nutrition is not about following complicated diets or making drastic changes, but about making better food choices every day.

In India, National Nutrition Week was launched in 1982 by the Food and Nutrition Board under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The initiative focuses on educating people about malnutrition, preventing nutritional deficiencies and encouraging wholesome eating habits.

A nutritious diet doesn't necessarily have to be expensive or complicated. Several everyday ingredients found in Indian kitchens are packed with essential nutrients and can easily become part of your regular meals.

A staple in Indian households, dal is an easy way to add plant-based protein and fibre to your meals. Moong, masoor, toor and chana dal also provide important nutrients such as iron and folate. Pair it with rice, roti or vegetables for a wholesome meal.

A bowl of plain curd can be a simple addition to lunch or dinner, providing protein and calcium. You can enjoy it as raita, have it alongside your meal or pair it with fruits for a quick snack.

Eggs are one of the easiest sources of high-quality protein and also provide nutrients such as vitamin B12, selenium and choline. Whether you prefer them boiled, scrambled, as an omelette or incorporated into a meal, they make for a convenient everyday food.

Spinach, methi, amaranth and other leafy vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and folate. They can easily be added to everyday dishes, including sabzis, dals, parathas and omelettes.

Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds are packed with healthy fats, protein, fibre and several essential minerals. A small handful makes for a convenient snack, while seeds can also be sprinkled over curd, salads or breakfast bowls.

Millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra are nutrient-rich grains that provide fibre, minerals and complex carbohydrates. They can be incorporated into everyday meals through rotis, dosas, porridges and other preparations.

Adding seasonal fruits to your daily routine is another simple way to increase your intake of fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Instead of relying on packaged juices, opt for whole fruits and include different varieties in your diet.