What Is Ayurvedic Smoking? Shenaz Treasury Reveals Ancient Legal Practice Of 'Dhumapana' |

The idea of “Ayurvedic smoking” may sound surprising, especially in a world where smoking is strongly associated with tobacco and its health risks. But an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as Dhumapana involves the controlled use of smoke produced from selected medicinal substances.

Lifestyle content creator Shenaz Treasury recently gave her followers a glimpse of the practice, revealing that an Ayurvedic doctor had prescribed it to her as part of her treatment. Sharing a video from an Ayurveda clinic, she admitted that she was surprised to find herself undergoing what she described as “medicated smoking.”

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“I was surprised too when the doctor prescribed an ancient Ayurvedic practice called Dhumapana, inhaling smoke from specific medicinal herbs,” she wrote.

What Is Dhumapana?

Dhumapana, also referred to as medicated smoking in Ayurvedic literature, is a traditional procedure in which smoke generated from specifically selected medicinal preparations is administered in a controlled manner. Unlike recreational smoking, the practice is intended as an Ayurvedic therapeutic procedure, with the substances and method chosen according to the individual's condition.

Shenaz explained that the practice is traditionally associated with certain conditions involving the head, nose and throat, with different herbs being selected for different purposes.

How Is It Different From Cigarette Smoking?

The most important distinction is that Dhumapana is not the same as smoking tobacco or cigarettes. It does not involve nicotine or recreational tobacco use. Instead, it refers to the administration of smoke from selected medicinal substances under an Ayurvedic treatment protocol.

Why Is It Used In Ayurveda?

Traditionally, Dhumapana has been associated with therapies involving the upper respiratory tract and head-and-neck region. The specific preparation, quantity and method are understood within the Ayurvedic framework and may vary depending on the individual and the intended purpose.