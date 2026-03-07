National Cereal Day 2026: Ayurveda Explains Why You Should Start Your Morning With This Breakfast Staple

When it comes to fast yet healthy breakfasts, cereals have become the natural option for a healthy morning. These days, there are options in organic cereals. National Cereal Day on March 7 celebrates cereals and focuses on their ease of eating. Let us understand the importance of celebrating the day, anecdotes related to cereals, Ayurvedic tips on picking and eating them, and the Patanjali options.

Importance and Anecdotes of National Cereal Day

The day celebrates the nutritional, cultural, and historical importance of cereals and the early works of innovators like Dr John Harvey Kellogg and C. W. Post in inventing this healthy food. Granula was the first breakfast cereal developed in 1863 and became the precursor for cereals like cornflakes.

The title of cereal capital of the world goes to Battle Creek in Michigan, where the early development took place with Kellogg and Post. When James Kellogg left out cooked wheat to dehydrate and become flaky, Kellogg’s corn flakes came into existence in 1895.

The name "cereal" comes from the Ceres, who is the Roman goddess of agriculture. Many cereals, nowadays, are enriched with minerals, fibre, and vitamins. While there are options with added sugars and refined carbs, many natural options are now available, filled with nutrients.

Let us find out how to pick the right cereals and ways to eat them in the Ayurvedic manner. Of course, Patanjali offers the right options too.

Ayurveda on Picking and Eating Cereals

Eating: It is advisable to eat warm cereals over cold ones since cold cereals become tough to digest and develop toxins. Warm porridge made from ingredients like oats is filling and nutritious. Use milk, water, or plant-based milk for digestion.

Doshas: For Vata Dosha, opt for warm and moist food like oatmeal or rice porridge. Kapha Dosha needs dry, light, and boosting grains like buckwheat and millet. Pitta Dosha should choose filling and cool cereals like wheat or oats.

Ingredients: Always choose cereals with whole grains over processed and refined ones. Check for preservatives, additives, and colours to avoid them. Opt for the ones with little to no sugar.

Additions: You can add natural items like fruits, seeds, and dry fruits to enhance the taste and nutrition. If you want to make them sweet, choose natural sweeteners like honey. You can also add spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger for taste and nutrition.

Patanjali has many cereals to suit the needs. Patanjali Corn Flakes (875 Gms) are made from the finest corn, have the best taste and texture, and are rich in iron and other nutrients. Pick Patanjali Muesli Fruit & Nut (30 Gms, 200 Gms, and 450 Gms). It contains ingredients like rolled oats, wheat flakes, corn flakes, fruits and nuts, dried pineapple, dried papaya, almond slices, white oats, and rice flakes. This great mix of texture and flavours is high in protein, dietary fibre, and other nutrients.

If looking for something chocolatey, pick the nutritious Patanjali Choco Flakes (30 Gms, 125 Gms, and 250 Gms) or Patanjali Chocolious – Choco Fill Pillow (25 Gms, 125 Gms, and 250 Gms) with chocolate-filled pillows and the goodness of multigrain. Both taste good with hot milk.

For oats, pick Patanjali Oats (40 Gms, 200 Gms, and 1 Kg). These rolled oats are filling, nutritious, and can be paired with anything. Then, there is Patanjali Masala Oats (40 Gms, 200 Gms, and 400 Gms). This premium breakfast cereal has the finest oats blended with the best masalas. There is Patanjali Tomato Oats (200 Gms and 400 Gms), which has the finest oats paired with dehydrated oats and masala blends. The last two are good sources of protein and dietary fibre.

On National Cereal Day, celebrated on March 7, let us promise to start the day with the right cereals for breakfast that include Ayurveda. Patanjali ensures you make the right Ayurvedic choices.