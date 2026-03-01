Spring Detox: How Ayurveda Helps You Clear Congestion And Reset

Seasonal changes can affect our health, especially when spring, or Vasant Ritu, arrives in March. This time often leads to an increase in Kapha, or phlegm, and related health issues. Learn about common spring health problems, Ayurvedic detox tips, and helpful Patanjali products.

Health Issues in Vasant Ritu or Spring

The phlegm from winter starts to melt in spring, resulting in issues like sinus troubles, cold and cough, congestion, and asthma. Allergies and a rise in weight too happen. Slow digestion due to rising warmth lowers digestive fires and results in digestion issues and low hunger.

Skin troubles rise due to environmental shifts. Issues like a surge in mucus creation, and excess tiredness rise due to Kapha imbalance. It is high time to ensure we deal with such issues to detox in spring or Vasant Ritu for good health. We can also use Patanjali products to help in the cause.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Detox for Good Health

What to Eat: Eat strong, bitter, and astringent food to lower Kapha or lethargy, including grains like Barley, Brown Rice and Jowar, legumes like Moong Dal, Toor Dal and Usal, bitter greens like Spinach, vegetables like Brinjal, Drumstick and Radish, and light food like Khichdi and warm soups. Every meal should be warm to help combat the cold. Consume warm water or herbal teas like Ginger or Lemon teas to remove toxins. Avoid cold or processed food, heavy sweets, dairy or fermented items, and products like Bananas, Tomatoes, and Urad Dal.

How to Live: While a good night’s sleep is good for overall health, avoid morning or afternoon naps since they worsen Kapha. Ensure you eat your meals in small portions that are easily digested. Opt for a schedule of waking up and sleeping throughout the day.

What to Exercise: Light exercises like brisk walking and Yoga Asanas ensure you stay fit and active, while promoting circulation and energy. Meditation lowers stress and provides clarity to manage the whole day. Nasya therapy aids in clearing the sinuses and lowering mucus.

Herbs to Use: Neem is antimicrobial and cleanses the blood and system. High in antioxidants, Tulsi helps respiratory well-being. Giloy purifies cells and provides immunity. Triphala helps with digestion, cleansing the intestines, and purification. Turmeric cleanses the liver and blood and lowers inflammation. Ginger also clears congestion and boosts digestive fires. Include spices like Black Pepper, Fenugreek, and Cumin to reduce extra Kapha, boost digestion, and in weight loss.

Patanjali offers varied products following the Ayurvedic system to manage Kapha issues in spring. Divya Swasari Avaleha (100 Gms) has Sitopaladi Churna, Trikatu Churna, Swasari Ras, Godanti Bhasma, Abhrak Bhasma, Praval Pishti, and Honey. It boosts the respiratory system and lowers issues like cough, asthma troubles, and bronchitis, reduces congestion and boosts immunity.

Pataniali Unpolished Moong Dal Chilka (500 Gms and 1 Kg) can be used to make a variety of dishes, including light and warm Khichdi. It is high in nutrition, tastes better than the polished ones, and lowers health issues.