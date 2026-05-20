Narayan Rane, Shreyas Talpade & Others Join Star-Studded Launch Of New South Indian Joint In Mumbai

Mumbai’s food scene just got a delicious South Indian upgrade! The newly-opened Namah Bengaluru Coffee House in Andheri West officially opened its doors on May 19, 2026, and the launch was nothing short of glamorous. From politicians to actors, several known faces gathered to celebrate the arrival of this Bengaluru-inspired vegetarian cafe that promises authentic flavours and nostalgia on every plate.

A star-studded opening!

The grand opening turned into a starry affair with Narayan Rane, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Pandit, Dayanand Shetty, and Mahesh Shetty marking their presence at the event. Hosts Arvind Shetty, Pallavi Shetty, and Praneet Gheware welcomed guests as the cafe buzzed with excitement, conversations, and the irresistible aroma of fresh filter coffee.

More about Namah Bengaluru Coffee House

Designed to recreate the warmth of a traditional South Indian home, Namah Bengaluru Coffee House blends heritage-inspired interiors with a modern cafe aesthetic.

The sprawling cafe features airy seating spaces, temple-veranda-inspired architecture, lush preserved trees wrapped in fairy lights, cosy gazebo-style outdoor seating, and comfortable air-conditioned indoor sections. The space feels calm, earthy, and rooted in Karnataka’s cultural essence while still catering to Mumbai’s contemporary cafe crowd.

Food remains the heart of the experience. Guests can indulge in classic Bengaluru-style tiffin favourites including crispy dosas, fluffy idlis, rich filter coffee, and old-school South Indian comfort dishes, all served at pocket-friendly prices.

More than just a restaurant, Namah Bengaluru Coffee House aims to offer a slice of Bengaluru’s laid-back cafe culture in the middle of Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle.