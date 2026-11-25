Kendall Jenner Sparks debate over Om-printed sarong during vacation | Instagram

A beach holiday look has landed Kendall Jenner in the middle of an online debate. The supermodel, who was recently in the Bahamas with her sister Kylie Jenner to celebrate Hailey Bieber's 30th birthday, caught attention after photographs from the trip showed her wearing a sarong printed with the sacred Hindu symbol Om. While the outfit may have been intended as a beachwear choice, several Indian social media users have criticised the styling, questioning the use of a religious symbol as a casual fashion accessory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kendall Jenner's beach look that sparked controversy



In photographs shared by Kylie on Instagram, Kendall was seen wearing a classic black bikini featuring a halter-neck top with a plunging neckline and matching string bottoms. She layered a mustard-yellow sarong over the swimwear, with the Om and Trishul symbol repeated across the fabric.



The pictures have prompted reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where several users objected to the way the symbol was incorporated into the outfit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indians react



In Hinduism, Om (ॐ) holds deep spiritual significance and is regarded as a sacred sound, mantra and symbol. It is commonly associated with prayers, meditation and yoga practices. For some users, seeing it printed on a sarong worn as beachwear crossed a line between cultural appreciation and disrespect.



One X user expressed their displeasure, writing, "The sacred "Om" symbol (ॐ) is meant for spiritual practice and reverence, not to be worn as a casual beach accessory by Kendall Jenner. My religion is not your transient fashion trend. Disrespectful and completely tone-deaf."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another comment questioned the distinction people were making between different types of clothing, stating, "So you can wear om on tshirt or shiet but bikini is where you draw a line ." A third user wrote, "According to the requirements of the Hindu religion, this is worn incorrectly."



Another comment addressed Kendall directly: "We love you Kendall but wearing om sarong as a bikini outfit is worse. This OM sarong is related to Indian spiritually and believes... You should think twice before wearing spiritual clothes as bikini."

Read Also Indians Troll Ralph Lauren For Showcasing Desi Jhumka Earrings At Paris Fashion Week Without...

The discussion also brought up whether the model might have been unaware of the symbol's religious meaning. While some users suggested she may not have understood its significance, others argued that celebrities should be mindful of the cultural and spiritual references featured in their outfits.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!