 Mumbai’s Smallest '1-Inch' Ganesha Idol Goes Viral, Bappa Sits Inside Shivling At This Ganpati Pandal - Watch
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Mumbai’s Smallest '1-Inch' Ganesha Idol Goes Viral, Bappa Sits Inside Shivling At This Ganpati Pandal - Watch

Mumbai’s Dhanjiwadi Cha Dhanraj Ganpati pandal has gone viral for its one-inch Ganesha idol in Malad. The miniature Bappa is placed inside a Shivling, standing on Nandi and dressed as Lord Shiva, with a Kailash-inspired backdrop. Its tiny size means devotees often use their phones’ 3x zoom to catch a closer glimpse of the unique idol during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Aanchal CUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Mumbai’s Smallest '1-Inch' Ganesha Idol Goes Viral, Bappa Sits Inside Shivling At This Ganpati Pandal - Watch

While Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is known for towering idols, elaborate decorations and larger-than-life celebrations, one tiny Bappa has been drawing attention for doing the opposite. Hidden inside a Shivling, a miniature one-inch Ganesha idol has left devotees intrigued and is now going viral on social media.

Meet Mumbai’s tiny 1-inch bappa

Known as Dhanjiwadi Cha Dhanraj, this Ganpati pandal in Malad houses what is being described as Mumbai’s smallest Ganesh idol. The idol measures just one inch, making it dramatically different from the grand Bappas seen across the city during Ganesh Chaturthi.

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The pandal’s setup adds another layer of curiosity. Devotees first come across a beautifully decorated, larger Ganesh idol adorned with silver accessories. But the real surprise is tucked beside it.

A Shivling features a tiny opening, and devotees have to look through the hole to spot the miniature Bappa. The little idol is shown standing on Nandi, creating a distinctive representation that combines elements associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha.

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The tiny Ganesha idol has been styled as Lord Shiva, while the setting around it recreates the atmosphere of Kailash Parvat. A cotton-based decoration forms the backdrop and represents the sky, adding to the miniature scene.

Because of its size, the idol can be difficult to see with the naked eye. Devotees visiting the pandal have reportedly been using the 3x digital zoom on their phones to get a closer glimpse of the tiny Bappa.

To reach the pandal, visitors can get down at Malad Railway Station on Mumbai’s Western Line and take the east-side exit. From there, Dhanjiwadi, Rani Sati Road and Kasam Baug can be reached by auto-rickshaw or cab.

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