Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe To Give FREE Food! Enjoy Their Iconic Dosa, Filter Coffee & More; Know Dates & Times

Mumbai foodies, cancel your dinner plans! The much-awaited arrival of The Rameshwaram Cafe is finally happening, and it’s bringing free food along with it. Yes, you read that right. Before officially starting operations in the city, the Bengaluru favourite is inviting Mumbaikars to dig into its iconic South Indian fare at zero cost.

Free food trails at Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai

The popular eatery has opened its doors in Churchgate and is already generating buzz for its vibrant interiors and authentic flavours. But here’s the real treat: the café is hosting exclusive public food trials from March 2 to March 5, 2026, between 6 pm and 10 pm daily.

Announcing the special preview, the brand shared on social media, "Dear Mumbaikars, With gratitude and excitement, we’re opening The Rameshwaram Cafe Mumbai for exclusive public food trials. Be among the first to experience our taste and tradition from 2nd to 5th March 2026, between 6 pm - 10 pm. Thank you for your love and patience we can’t wait to serve you."

The free tastings are available only during these specific dates and hours, making it a limited-time opportunity for fans to sample the menu before the full-fledged launch.

So, what can you expect on your plate?

The café is celebrated for its comforting and flavour-packed dishes such as Ghee Podi Idli, Benne Masala Dosa, Butter Idli, Ghee Onion Dosa, Sakkarai Pongal and, of course, its signature Filter Coffee. Each dish reflects the rich culinary traditions of South India that made the brand a sensation in Bengaluru.

If you’ve been waiting to experience the hype, this is your chance. Gather your fellow dosa lovers and head to Churchgate, because free Benne Masala Dosa tastes even better.

