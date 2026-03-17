Mumbai's Hidden Gem: 100-Yr-Old Iconic Dairy In Dadar Known For Its Lassi Is A Must-Try This Summer

Mumbai's Hidden Gem: 100-Yr-Old Iconic Dairy In Dadar Known For It's Lassi Is A Must-Try This Summer | Instagram @streetfoodlens

As Mumbai has started battling its relentless heat this summer, finding a refreshing and affordable escape becomes essential. In the bustling lanes of Dadar lies a hidden gem that has been cooling down Mumbaikars for over a century, Jai Shree Krishna Dairy Farm.

Popularly known as Jai Shri Krishna Lassi, this 100-year-old dairy near Kabutar Khana is famous for its thick, creamy lassi topped with a generous layer of malai. What makes it even more special is its pricing, a full glass costs just ₹30, while a half glass is available for ₹20, making it one of the most budget-friendly indulgences in the city.

The experience here is as iconic as the drink itself. The small space features long wooden benches on both sides, often filled with customers patiently waiting for their turn. Instead of a typical counter service, a staff member walks in with a tray full of lassi glasses, serving them one by one to those seated, adding to the old-school charm of the place.

Read Also Girgaon Gudi Padwa 2026: Mumbaikars Get Ready To Participate In Vibrant Shobha Yatra

But it’s the taste that keeps people coming back. The lassi here is rich, creamy and authentically prepared, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and freshness. Topped with thick malai, every sip feels indulgent yet incredibly satisfying, especially during the scorching summer months.

For those looking to beat Mumbai’s heat without burning a hole in their pocket, this century-old dairy offers more than just a drink, it delivers a moment of calm amid the chaos. Whether you’re taking a break from the crowds or simply craving something cooling, Jai Shree Krishna Dairy Farm remains a must-visit summer spot in Dadar.