Mumbai's Best Monsoon Menus: Check Out Restaurants Serving Rain-Perfect Comfort Food

There's something about Mumbai's rains that instantly changes what we crave. Suddenly, hearty soups, steaming dumplings, slow-cooked mains and indulgent desserts feel far more tempting than light summer fare.

This season, several restaurants across the city have embraced the monsoon mood with exclusive seasonal menus designed for cosy catch-ups, rainy date nights and comforting family meals. If you're planning your next food outing, here are five limited-time menus worth adding to your rainy-day bucket list.

Luuma House

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Mediterranean cuisine takes over Luuma House with a special monsoon menu built around warm, wholesome flavours. Expect everything from comforting Turkish lentil soup and generous mezze platters loaded with hummus, labneh and falafel to rich mains like Turkish moussaka and grilled Chelo chicken. Save room for the steamed date pudding finished with tahini-date caramel and ice cream.

Where: Luuma House, Vile Parle

Cost: ₹3,500 for two

The Dimsum Room

Nothing pairs with gloomy weather quite like soup dumplings and comforting noodles. The Dimsum Room is serving handcrafted Xiao Long Bao, nourishing Hainan soup with noodles, buttery soy dumplings and crispy pan-fried noodles tossed in savoury garlic sauce, ideal for a satisfying monsoon meal.

Where: The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

Cost: ₹2,500 for two

Luna et Sol

This rainy season, Luna et Sol has transformed into a fantasy-inspired retreat complete with lanterns, candlelit corners and castle-like interiors. The immersive experience is paired with a specially crafted menu featuring hearty sharing platters, slow-cooked dishes and comforting seasonal flavours that perfectly suit long rainy evenings.

Where: Luna et Sol, Lower Parel

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

Nōdo

If ramen is your ultimate rainy-day comfort food, Nōdo might be a place you would want to visit. The limited-edition menu revolves around warming bowls of Tantanmen, Kara Katsu and spicy chicken ramen, alongside crispy gyozas and crunchy sushi on crispy rice. Finish with their rich hot chocolate while watching the rain outside.

Where: Nōdo, Andheri West

Cost: ₹1,500 for two

Akina

Asian comfort food gets a monsoon makeover at Akina. The seasonal menu features steaming bowls of Vietnamese pho, laksa soup dumplings, crispy tempura baskets and Thai grilled fish. Those looking for something filling can opt for butter garlic fried rice, burnt garlic noodles, mapo tofu or Beijing-style lamb.

Where: Akina, Worli

Cost: ₹3,000 for two