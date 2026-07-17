Mumbai Gets New Pure Vegetarian Dining Destination! Shilpa Shetty Opens 'Janu by Blondie' In Juhu

Mumbai's café culture just welcomed a colourful new address. Shilpa Shetty Kundra co-owned Bastian Hospitality officially opened its newest all-vegetarian café, Janu by Blondie, in Juhu on July 15, 2026. Designed as a contemporary take on India's nostalgic café culture, the new space pairs familiar comfort food with modern flavours, vibrant interiors and an experience-led dining concept.

Inside Janu by Blondie

Positioned as the sister of Blondie in Khar, Janu by Blondie is an all-vegetarian café that offers familiar flavours while presenting them in a modern, experience-driven setting. The space, shown by Shilpa herself in a recent video, features its signature "Janu Blue" interiors, colourful murals inspired by Indian folklore, and playful artistic touches.

What's on the menu?

The menu at Janu by Blondie brings together nostalgic Indian favourites, café staples and global comfort food under one roof. Street food lovers can explore classics such as Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Raj Kachori, Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Tikki Ragda Chaat and Allahabadi Samosa Chaat.

The snack selection includes Achari Paneer Tikka, Veg Seekh Kebab, Tandoori Aloo, Jalapeño Poppers, Lebanese Fatteh and Chilli Avocado Dip served with banana and sweet potato crisps, alongside lighter options like salads, avocado toast and chilli cheese toast.

A major highlight is the Benne Dosa & Idli menu, where diners can choose from regular, beetroot or ragi batter with fillings including Truffle Mushroom, Three Cheese, Mysore Karam, Paneer Thecha, Butter Garlic, Avocado and Not Keema Matar.

For hearty meals, the café serves Dilli 6 Chole Bhature, Mattar Kulcha, Mathura Bedmi Puri, Banarasi Kachori Subzi, Punjabi Saag Paneer and the signature Janu Black Dal, along with a dedicated menu of stuffed kulchas.

International offerings include comforting pasta dishes, Falafel Bowl and Mexican Bowl. The drinks menu features cocktails like Juhu Sunset and Matcha Martini, while refreshing non-alcoholic beverages such as Sunday in Juhu, Monsoon Letters and Sea Breeze complete the experience.

Where: Janu by Blondie, located right next to Bloom Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹1500-₹2000