Mumbai's 133-Year-Old Ganesh Pandal Unveils 10-Feet Unique Idol Made Of Coconut In Girgaon: Watch Video

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is known for its grand idols and elaborate pandals, but one historic celebration in Girgaum is taking a more earthy route this year. At Jitekarwadi Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal, the humble coconut has become the star of the 2026 celebrations, inspiring both the idol and the decorations.

The historic mandal, established in 1894, is celebrating its 133rd year of Ganeshotsav this year. Located at Dr Babasaheb Jaykar Marg in Charni Road East, Girgaon, it is regarded as Mumbai’s second-oldest public Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal.

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Unique ganpati inspired by coconut

This year’s concept brings the coconut palm into the spotlight, with different parts of the plant used across the festive setup. The fruit, fronds, coir and other coconut derivatives have been incorporated into the decorations, creating a celebration that connects Ganpati with nature.

The coconut, traditionally known as Shrifal or “God’s fruit,” has also inspired the main attraction. Speaking about the idol, mandal secretary Ajit Pitkar revealed that the Ganpati idol stands 10 feet tall and weighs 51 kilograms, with coconut playing a central role in its creation.

A historic Ganeshotsav tradition

The mandal’s history dates back to 1894, a year after Mumbai’s first public Ganeshotsav mandal at Keshavji Naik Chawl was established. More than a century later, its celebrations continue to be part of Mumbai’s much-loved Ganeshotsav tradition.

With Ganesh Chaturthi beginning on September 14, 2026, Mumbai has once again come alive with devotional gatherings, music and elaborate public celebrations.