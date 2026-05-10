Mumbaikars Don't Miss This! 2000+ Drones To Light Up Mumbai’s Shivaji Park For Ambedkar Jayanti Today

Mumbai is about to witness a sky full of history, lights, and tribute tonight. After being rescheduled earlier, the mega drone show celebrating the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar is finally set to take over Dadar’s iconic Shivaji Park on May 10. And with over 2,000 drones expected to light up the city skyline, Mumbaikars are already gearing up for one of the most visually spectacular Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations the city has seen.

More about the drone show

Celebrated every year on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneer of social justice, equality, and women’s rights. This year’s special drone showcase aims to honour his enduring legacy through large-scale aerial visuals and cultural storytelling.

The event will begin from 6:30 PM onwards at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar. According to organisers, the night sky will transform into a giant canvas as thousands of drones create portraits, symbols, and animated sequences inspired by Dr Ambedkar’s life, work, and contribution to India. From powerful imagery to synchronised formations, the show is expected to blend technology with tribute in a grand way.

Traffic advisory

If you are planning to head towards Dadar this evening, keep traffic diversions in mind. The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary road closures and restrictions around Shivaji Park due to the expected crowd turnout. Traffic curbs will remain active between 5 PM and 10 PM, and commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel around the area during peak evening hours.

With Sunday crowds, event rush, and diversions all coming together, travelling early is probably your safest bet. But if you do make it to Shivaji Park tonight, expect an unforgettable visual tribute lighting up Mumbai’s skies.