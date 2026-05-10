Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Major Road Closures In Dadar Today For Ambedkar Jayanti Drone Show At Shivaji Park; Check Alternate Routes | Sourced

Mumbai commuters travelling through Dadar on Sunday evening may face delays as the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary road closures and diversions around Shivaji Park for a special drone show marking Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary.

Authorities expect a large crowd for the event, which will feature a drone based visual presentation showcasing the life and legacy of Dr Ambedkar. To manage the expected rush and maintain traffic flow, restrictions will remain in force from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Roads That Will Remain Closed

According to the advisory, Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North near Shivaji Park will remain closed for regular vehicular movement during the event hours. Only invitees and authorised vehicles will be allowed entry.

Traffic movement from Siddhivinayak Junction towards Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road near Yes Bank will also remain restricted. Meanwhile, SK Bole Road will operate as a one way stretch from Siddhivinayak Junction towards Portuguese Church Junction.

Alternate Routes For Motorists

Motorists travelling towards the western suburbs from Siddhivinayak Junction have been advised to take the SK Bole Road route via Gokhale Road, Gadkari Junction, LJ Road and Raja Bade Chowk. Vehicles heading towards South Mumbai from Yes Bank Junction should divert through Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, LJ Road and Gadkari Junction before proceeding further.

Traffic police officials have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel near Shivaji Park during the evening and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. With Sunday crowds, event traffic and diversions expected together, Dadar commuters may want to leave a little earlier than usual.