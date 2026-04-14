Thousands Gather At Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi To Mark Ambedkar Jayanti As Leaders Pay Tribute To Constitution Architect

Thousands of followers gathered across Mumbai on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, with the largest turnout witnessed at Chaityabhoomi, where people paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution. | X NaveShahar

Mumbai: Thousands of followers gathered across Mumbai on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, with the largest turnout witnessed at Chaityabhoomi, where people paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Annual Commemoration

Observed annually on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti commemorates the life and legacy of the social reformer, who championed equality, social justice, and constitutional rights. The day is also seen as an occasion for reaffirming the values of democracy and inclusivity that he stood for.

Since early morning, devotees queued up at Chaityabhoomi, his memorial in Dadar, to offer floral tributes, with many arriving from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states. Several groups were seen carrying portraits and raising slogans in praise of Ambedkar’s ideals.

Extensive Security Arrangements

Authorities made extensive arrangements to manage the large crowds, including enhanced security, medical facilities, sanitation services, and transport coordination.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, were among those who paid tributes at Chaityabhoomi. Fadnavis noted that Ambedkar also played a key role in shaping independent India’s financial system. “It was his suggestion that India should have a central bank. He proposed that the rupee shift from the silver standard to the gold standard,” he said.

Shinde's 'Bhim Sagar' Tribute

Praising Ambedkar’s role in framing the Constitution, Shinde said, “The soil turned to gold because of you, Bhim.” He described the gathering as a “Bhim Sagar” assembled to honour Ambedkar’s legacy. “Today, a Bhim Sagar has gathered at Chaityabhoomi. My salutations to all of you. This sacred day is not just the birth anniversary of a great man, but a festival of self-respect for the entire nation,” he stated.

Across the city, several organisations and community groups organised cultural programmes, processions, and public meetings highlighting Ambedkar’s contributions. Educational institutions and social organisations held discussions, lectures, and exhibitions focusing on his role in shaping modern India and advocating for marginalised communities. Volunteers and civic officials were also deployed at key locations to assist visitors and maintain order.

The municipal corporation and the police worked in tandem to ensure smooth movement of visitors, while public transport services were augmented to handle the surge in footfall, especially on suburban railway lines and BEST bus routes.

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