CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against EPFO Official MJ Bamne Over Alleged ₹61.55 Lakh Illicit Enrichment

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then M.J. Bamne, the then senior social security assistant (SSA) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then M.J. Bamne, the then senior social security assistant (SSA) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Incriminating Documents Found

According to the CBI, on the basis of recovery of incriminating documents during searches of a case registered by CBI against Bamne in July 2023, a complaint was registered for verification of allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Bamne, Sr. SSA, EPFO, Kandivali(E), Mumbai (now posted in EPFO, Mangaluru).

"A discreet verification was conducted to verify the allegation against Bamne. Verification has revealed that during the check period from January 01, 2012 to December 31, 2022 Bamne, while posted and functioning as public servant in EPFO on different posts, has amassed assets more than known sources of his income. During discreet verification, verification of assets, income and expenditure of Bamne and one of his relatives during the check period has been done," said a CBI official.

FIR Registered

"It is prima-facie established that during the check period of January 01, 2012 to December 31, 2022 Bamne, being a public servant, illicitly enriched himself to the tune of Rs.61.55 lakh and hence has committed the offence punishable under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. An FIR has been registered in this regard on charges of a public servant intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office," the official said.

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In July 2023, the CBI had registered a case against Bamne regarding allegedly receiving illegal gratification from Provident Fund claimants. The CBI officials had claimed that the suspicious credit transactions to the tune of approximately Rs 1.77 lakh in the bank account of the accused public servant and his relative were done by at least 13 employees of an airline company.

In another case registered by CBI in March 2025 against Bamne. The CBI has registered a corruption case against Bamne, and two additional individuals from a dairy company in connection with payment settlements for Mahananda Dairy staff.

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