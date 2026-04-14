Two Men Killed In Vikhroli Road Accident After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Motorcycle On Eastern Express Highway

Two men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East on Sunday evening after a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle from behind. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East on Sunday evening after a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle from behind. The deceased have been identified as Bhimshankar Gopalji Yadav, 35, who was riding the motorcycle, and his uncle, Ramnarayan Shantaprasad Yadav, 51, who was travelling as a pillion rider.

According to the FIR

According to the FIR, the accident occurred around 5:30 pm on April 12. The victims were heading towards Mumbai on their motorcycle (MH 03 FB 7420) when a dumper (MH 03 FC 2150), allegedly driven at high speed, crashed into them from behind.

Both victims sustained severe injuries in the impact. Upon receiving information, Vikhroli police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared Bhimshankar dead at 6:20 pm and Ramnarayan at 6:25 pm.

A case has been registered

Acting on a complaint filed by Vijaybahadur Shantaprasad Yadav, 56, the elder brother of the deceased Ramnarayan, Vikhroli police have registered a case against dumper driver Dnyaneshwar Vishnu Gaikwad, 40, a resident of Sakinaka.

The driver has been booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for causing death due to negligent and rash driving. Further investigation is underway.

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