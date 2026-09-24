Mumbaicha Raja Visarjan 2026: 22-Ft Idol To Make Historic Deep-Sea Immersion From Modern Barge Ship At Girgaon Chowpatty |

Mumbai’s iconic Mumbaicha Raja Ganeshgalli is set to add a new chapter to the city’s century-old Ganeshotsav tradition this year. As the mandal celebrates its 99th anniversary, it has announced a first-of-its-kind immersion plan for its majestic 22-foot Ganpati idol.

The immersion procession will begin on Friday, September 25, at 7 AM, following the final Maha Aarti. The procession will follow its traditional route from Lalbaug to Girgaon Chowpatty, where the historic immersion will take place.

For the first time in the history of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav, the 22-foot Mumbaicha Raja will be taken into the deep sea for visarjan using a modern, state-of-the-art barge. Instead of the conventional immersion process at the shoreline, the massive idol will be transported into deeper waters aboard the specially equipped vessel.

According to the mandal, the initiative has received approvals from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The deep-sea immersion has been scheduled between 8 PM and 11 PM on September 25.

The mandal has described the move as a historic and pioneering step, aimed at ensuring that the immersion of the towering idol is carried out in a more organised and secure manner. The specially equipped barge is expected to facilitate the movement of the 22-foot idol into the sea while accommodating the logistical requirements involved in the immersion.

Ahead of the historic ceremony, the mandal's office bearers also conducted a formal worship of the modern barge, marking the beginning of preparations for the unique visarjan.

With the traditional procession still beginning from Lalbaug and culminating at Girgaon Chowpatty, the celebration will retain its familiar connection with Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav.