'Karachi Cha Raja': Marathi Family In Pakistan Celebrates Ganeshotsav; Visarjan Procession With Dhols & Saffron Flags Goes Viral

Karachi Marathi Family Celebrates Ganeshotsav In Pakistan; Visarjan Procession With Dhols & Saffron Flags Goes Viral |

Ganeshotsav may be most closely associated with the streets of Maharashtra, but its spirit has travelled far beyond India. A Marathi family based in Karachi, Pakistan, has been celebrating the festival at home, keeping their cultural and religious traditions alive despite living thousands of kilometres away from Maharashtra.

The family has been sharing glimpses of their Ganeshotsav celebrations on social media, documenting everything from Ganpati aagman and aartis to festive gatherings and visarjan. Their posts offer a glimpse into how they continue to preserve their Marathi traditions while living in Karachi.

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Karachi Streets Echo With ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

One of the videos gaining attention shows the family taking their Ganpati idol out for visarjan on the streets of Karachi. The procession features dhol beats, dancing devotees and saffron flags, creating visuals reminiscent of the energetic Ganpati processions seen across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The video was shared with the caption, “Visarjan hits different when Karachi Marathas take over.” Members of the family and other devotees can be seen participating in the procession as the dhol adds to the festive atmosphere.

The family has also referred to their celebrations as “Karachi Cha Raja”, drawing from the popular Maharashtrian tradition of giving Ganpati idols titles based on their neighbourhoods or locations — much like “Lalbaugcha Raja” or “Mumbaicha Raja”.

Keeping Marathi Traditions Alive In Karachi

Their social media presence has offered followers a glimpse into the family’s efforts to preserve Marathi and Hindu traditions while living in Pakistan. Their celebrations extend beyond Ganeshotsav, with the family regularly documenting different Hindu festivals and cultural customs.

From traditional rituals and aartis at home to taking Bappa through the streets for visarjan, their Ganeshotsav celebrations demonstrate how cultural traditions can continue to be practised even when families live far from their ancestral homeland.