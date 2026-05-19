Mumbai, You Can't Miss This! NCPA To Host Grand 30th Edition Of Artie's Festival India With 'Mostly Beethoven'

As Mumbai's cultural calendar fills up with concerts and performances, one event that classical music lovers won't want to miss is finally here. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing back the landmark 30th edition of Artie’s Festival India with a grand theme, Mostly Beethoven. Spread across multiple months and featuring internationally acclaimed musicians, the festival promises to turn Mumbai into a hub for some of the finest chamber music performances in the world.

Narendra Dangiya

Artie’s Festival India 2026 at NCPA

Known for its intimate and immersive Western classical music experiences, Artie’s Festival India has built a strong reputation since it first began at the NCPA in 2008. Over the years, the festival has travelled far beyond Mumbai, reaching audiences across Southeast Asia, Europe and the Gulf. But this milestone edition feels particularly special.

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Grand tribute to Beethoven

Ahead of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 200th death anniversary, the NCPA is curating a unique musical journey centred around the legendary composer's iconic string quartets. Instead of presenting them chronologically, the Mostly Beethoven series will blend works from different phases of his life, allowing audiences to experience the depth and evolution of his music in a more dynamic way.

The concerts will feature celebrated musicians Nathan Mierdl and Emma Gibout on violin, Violaine Despeyroux on viola, and Gauthier Herrmann on cello. Rising clarinettist Joë Christophe will also join the lineup for a special performance of Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, adding another layer to the festival’s musical experience.

Narendra Dangiya

So, when & where to catch it live?

Day 1 – Mostly Beethoven

Experimental Theatre, NCPA

May 20, 2026 | 7 PM

Day 2 – Mostly Beethoven

Experimental Theatre, NCPA

May 24, 2026 | 7 PM

Tickets for members start at ₹720, while non-member tickets begin at ₹800. The concerts are recommended for audiences aged 6 and above.