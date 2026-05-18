Mumbai Turns Into Crazy Rave Carnival As Elrow Festival Returns To India With Giant Floating Creatures & Global DJs

Elrow in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai witnessed one of its wildest nightlife experiences this weekend as the globally famous elrow Festival transformed the city's SVP Dome Stadium into a giant immersive rave party on May 17, 2026. Known for turning electronic music events into theatrical spectacles, the worldclass EDM sensation brought its signature madness, surreal visuals, and explosive energy to the city, and Mumbaikars fully embraced the chaos.

Mumbai turns into neon EDM wonderland

The moment attendees entered the venue, the entire atmosphere shifted into another world. The festival’s signature “Kaos Garden” theme completely took over the space, blending carnival energy with underground rave culture.

The massive arena was covered in psychedelic visuals, kaleidoscopic projections, flashing lights, and oversized art installations that instantly pulled people into the festival’s immersive universe.

Huge glowing structures, abstract sculptures, colourful animal-inspired figures, and giant illuminated characters dominated the dancefloor and stage. Every corner looked like a moving art installation, creating a surreal visual experience that perfectly matched the high-energy electronic music blasting through the venue.

Circus chaos meets rave culture

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the live performers who constantly interacted with the crowd. Dressed in outrageous circus-inspired costumes and dramatic makeup, these roaming characters transformed the rave into a fully interactive experience.

They didn’t just dance alongside festivalgoers, they sprayed water into the crowd, handed out funky glasses and props, and kept surprising people throughout the night.

FPJ

Global DJs kept the energy sky-high

The music lineup was equally high scale, featuring an international mix of electronic artists who kept the crowd dancing till late into the night. Performances by Shimza, Tini Gessler, Wade, Almost Human, Grossomodo, AVO and Samm brought everything from melodic techno and Afro-house to groove-heavy tech-house sounds.

FPJ

Produced in India by Sunburn, elrow’s Mumbai edition proved why the festival has become one of the world’s most talked-about rave experiences across more than 45 countries. For one night, Mumbai wasn’t just partying, it was living inside complete electronic chaos.