Mumbai's Biggest Party Alert! Elrow Festival Brings Spanish Rave Culture To India This Weekend

Mumbai's nightlife scene is about to get a major upgrade this weekend as globally famous Spanish party brand elrow Festival gears up for its much-awaited India return. Known around the world for turning dance festivals into full-blown theatrical playgrounds, elrow is bringing its signature chaos, carnival energy, and immersive rave culture straight to the city, and party lovers are already excited for this.

When and where is elrow happening in Mumbai?

The massive electronic music experience is set to take over Dome SVP Stadium on May 17, 2026. The event is being brought to India by Sunburn, the team behind some of the country’s biggest dance music festivals. Tickets for elrow are currently available on BookMyShow, with prices starting from ₹2,500.

Global DJs and India debuts

The line-up promises a night packed with high-energy electronic music spanning house, tech-house, and Afro-house sounds. Artists including Shimza, Wade, Tini Gessler, Samm, Almost Human, AVO and Grossomodo are set to perform through the night.

One of the biggest highlights is Wade's India debut, while Shimza is expected to bring his crowd-favourite tracks and signature Afro-house energy to the Mumbai dancefloor.

What can partygoers expect?

This year’s Mumbai edition will feature elrow’s famous "Kaos Garden" concept, created by renowned Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel. Expect the stadium to transform into a larger-than-life fantasy space filled with bold colours, giant installations, immersive visuals, and theatrical surprises around every corner.

But the experience goes beyond just music. Guests can expect roaming performers, stilt walkers, dancers, aerial acts, interactive characters, and spontaneous moments unfolding throughout the night.

For those looking for a more premium experience, VVIP sections with exclusive hospitality and elevated viewing areas will also be available. Alongside the music and performances, the festival will feature curated cocktails, gourmet bites, and premium bar experiences to keep the energy going till late.

If Mumbai has been waiting for a truly wild global rave experience, this weekend might just deliver exactly that.