'I'm Pretty Shy and Not a Show-Off'; Almost Human Opens Up About His Personality & Music Ahead of Elrow Mumbai - Kaos Garden

Almost Human |

Almost Human is super excited about Elrow Mumbai - Kaos Garden, which will take place in the city this weekend. Giving an exclusive interview to the Free Press Journal ahead of his performance, the artist opens up about the personality behind his masked persona, saying he is "pretty shy" and not a show-off in real life. The melodic techno artist said the mask helps him separate his personal life from his stage identity.

Which of your popular tracks would fans get to see you perform at Elrow Mumbai?

I will be playing Sick and Hydro Human. I just released a new track, End Of The Night, and I plan to play that as well according to my set.

Who was you early music influence?

I really love Bosnian-German DJ Solomun and follow him. I like the way he plays, his style and mixing techniques.

What's your take on Indian's underground music scenes? How vibrant is it?

Trust me when I tell you India is booming, especially in the underground scene. I travel across the country, and I'm happy to see people truly enjoying music.

Is there something missing however in the Indian music scene? Or something you feel can jazz things up?

In few cities, people are not vibing. They come to enjoy, but you need to feel the music, and if you feel like dancing or vibing to the music, just do it. That's the way to enjoy the party. Don't think too much about other people's judgement. It is your time, just have fun.

Your Indian fans have mentioned on Instagram that they enjoy your music better than David Guetta. What's your take?

David Guetta is a legend and I love him. No one can be compared to him. I understand that people love me and I appreciate them comparing me to David Guetta, but for me, he is a legend.

You have performed across cities in India... which according to you has the best energy?

I'll name two cities. I like Delhi, and the fact that there people dance a lot. The other city is Indore. I really love the audience there; it is my favourite city in India.

What is the man behind the mask? Give us a glimpse of who you are in real life.

I'm actually pretty shy, and not a show-off. I am very down-to-Earth. I just wear this mask, but believe in doing my 100 per cent. I really believe in myself and my work. I'm putting all my heart and soul into it.

You're called the GOAT in the techno scenes in India. But was the road as smooth and easy? What were the challenges you faced?

It was very difficult when I started. I wore a mask and people used to judge me a lot. It is not easy at all. If you know what you are doing and you love what you do, that's the most you can do for yourself and your music. That's the advise I give everyone.

How many tattoos do you have? What do they symbolise?

There is a story behind all my tattoos. I have a tattoo of my birth chart, my first DJ name, guitar, my event company called RG Lifestyle, there is an Almost Human tattoo as well. I put what I am doing and what I love on my body and I take my tattoos very seriously.

What would you say to your 16-year-old self about the difficulties and excitements in your profession?

Believe in yourself. Continue on your journey and don't ever give up. That's the way to success. I tell all youngsters, whatever you do, give it your 100 per cent.

What message you have for your fans?

I really want to tell my fans that Elrow is coming to Mumbai at a beautiful venue. Please do come! The experience will be out-of-the-box. It is going to be similar what I experienced at Ibiza. I am super excited to perform in Mumbai as it's my dream to play here.

Elrow Mumbai - Kaos Garden will take place on Sunday, May 17, at 5 pm, at Dome, SVP Stadium. Passes can be booked on Book My Show.