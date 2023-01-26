Mumbai: World’s first festival for hand-picked spirits, The Vault Home Bar Fest comes to the city for the first time

The world’s first festival dedicated to showcasing hand-crafted and hand-picked spirits and fine spirits experiences, exclusively for home bars, comes to Mumbai for the first time. The two-day event titles Vault Home Bar Festival is set to take place on February 25 and 26, 2023.

This one-of-a-kind festival is dedicated to inspiring fine spirits enthusiasts interested in curating their personal home bar collections over two days of story-telling, tasting and food pairing experiences.

The organisers that that the festival is going to be a yearly destination, with an expected footfall of more than 2,500 guests next year.

Mr Keshav Prakash, Founder of The Vault and Chief Curator of the festival told a digital news platform that with ever more discerning drinkers, it isn’t a surprise that India is soon poised to be one of the world’s largest ‘at-home’ consumption markets for craft and fine spirits.

“More and more fine artisan spirits are making their way into intimate gatherings at homes. Even retail stores in India are now focused on creating in-store experiences to serve the unstoppable rise of fine spirits enthusiasts and their burgeoning demand for craft spirits,” he said.

The event will have celebratory setting of world class distillers across categories, craft brands hailing from countries around the world, masters and global experts and selected food and beverages where audience can engage in four platforms designed to taste, discover, listen and indulge. You can pick-up tips, techniques, and the rich nuances necessary to curate your fine spirits collection, and all that goes into creating your exclusive personal home bars.

The two day spirit festival will have more than 60 liquor brands to try along with some delectable food and international music. The one day pass is priced at Rs 2,900 per person where you have the access to a unique discover room with multi-sensory experience along with an access to the Amphi-theatre of conversations and panel discussions. You can sample more than 60 handcrafted spirits at no extra cost. In addition, you can indulge in delectable cocktails prepared by world renowned mixologists.

If you intend to attend the two day event which is priced at Rs 4,900 per person, you can try limited edition festival release Single Malt from renowned Distillery. Discover and Celebrate the most exciting ingredient trending in world class bars – coffee. Learn to pair spirit and chocolate to delight your hosts. In addition, experience the crafted scents that meet signature crafted cocktails in this one-of-a-kind experience and a mix of ice cream and spirits is also one of the spotlights of the event.

Engage in stories, conversations, tips and trivia with makers and experts from around the world.

When: February 25 and 26, 12 pm onwards

Where: Geo World Garden

Price: Starting at Rs 2,900 onwards

