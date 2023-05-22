Mumbai: Tim Hortons to launch its outlets in Bandra and Lokhandwala

The Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons recently announced that it will be launching its outlets in Mumbai, as per a post by the brand on social media. The restaurant chain will be launching 2 stores, one in Bandra and another in Andheri, Lokhandwala, on May 27 and May 28, 2023.

The popular chain offers a diverse menu including hot and cold beverages, sandwiches, pasta, baked goods, doughnuts, desserts, wraps, etc.

"Mumbai, our hearts are brimming with joy as we announce our arrival in your magnificent city. Get ready to embark on a flavourful adventure that celebrates togetherness and the pure delight of indulgence. With every sip and bite, we hope to become a part of your cherished moments," the restaurant chain wrote in the Instagram post.

"Join us as we begin an incredible journey together on May 27, 2023, Ground Floor, Supreme Headquarters, Off Linking Road, Bandra at 5 pm & on May 28, 2023, Ground Floor, Samartha Siddhi Building, near Joggers Park, back road Lokhandwala, 11 am onwards," the post further said.

What's Tim Hortons?

Based in Toronto, Tim Hortons is a multinational Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade.

Tim Hortons marked its debut in India in 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by three more outlets in the same region and one in Chandigarh. The restaurant chain based in Toronto recently opened its latest outlet in January 2023 in Ludhiana, Punjab.