 Mumbai This Weekend: Papon Live, Falguni Pathak, Photo Walks & Art Exhibitions — Here's What To Explore
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Mumbai This Weekend: Papon Live, Falguni Pathak, Photo Walks & Art Exhibitions — Here's What To Explore

Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend in Mumbai? From soulful live concerts and laugh-out-loud comedy shows to heritage walks and thought-provoking art exhibitions, the city has something for every kind of explorer. Here's a roundup of some of the best events happening across Mumbai this weekend.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, August 06, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Mumbai This Weekend: Papon Live, Falguni Pathak, Photo Walks & Art Exhibitions — Here's What To Explore
Mumbai This Weekend: Papon Live, Falguni Pathak, Photo Walks & Art Exhibitions — Here's What To Explore |

Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend in Mumbai? From soulful live concerts and laugh-out-loud3 comedy shows to heritage walks and thought-provoking art exhibitions, the city has something for every kind of explorer. Here's a roundup of some of the best events happening across Mumbai this weekend.

Spend your Saturday evening with the soulful voice of Papon as he performs some of his most loved melodies and contemporary hits in a live musical concert.

When: August 8, 2026

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Explore Moments That Make Infinity, a group exhibition curated by Sanjana Shah and Sapna Kar in collaboration with Burgundy Art Gallery. Featuring paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, mixed media and more, the exhibition celebrates artistic conversations through a unique salon-style presentation.

When: Till August 8, 2026

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

'Moments That Make Infinity' Exhibition

'Moments That Make Infinity' Exhibition |

Walk through the historic lanes of Gamdevi and August Kranti Maidan while discovering landmarks connected to India's freedom movement. The guided experience combines history, architecture and photography in one memorable morning.

When: August 9, 2026 | 8:00 AM

Where: Gamdevi & August Kranti Maidan

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Falguni Pathak Live At Shivkrishna Mahotsav

Celebrate devotion and music with the 'Dandiya Queen' Falguni Pathak at Shivkrishna Mahotsav. The evening promises a blend of spiritual melodies, festive energy and her evergreen performances.

When: August 8, 2026

Where: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC

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Gaurav Kapoor Live

Get ready for an evening filled with relatable humour as comedian Gaurav Kapoor brings his signature storytelling and observational comedy to the stage.

When: August 9, 2026

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

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