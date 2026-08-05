Monsoon Travel 2026: Skip The Crowds! Discover These Hidden Treks Near Mumbai For Your Next Rainy-Day Adventure |

With the monsoon in full swing, Maharashtra's hills have transformed into a lush green paradise, drawing thousands of trekking enthusiasts every weekend. Popular destinations like Rajmachi, Lohagad, Visapur and Kalsubai are witnessing heavy footfall, leaving many adventure seekers searching for quieter alternatives.

If you're looking to escape the crowds without compromising on breathtaking views, waterfalls and thrilling trails, these lesser-known treks near Mumbai deserve a spot on your monsoon bucket list.

1. Nanemachi Waterfall Trek (Raigad)

A hidden gem nestled in the Raigad district, the Nanemachi Waterfall Trek takes you through dense forests, small streams and scenic village trails before revealing a spectacular multi-tiered waterfall.

2. Aadrai Jungle Trek (Malshej Region)

Known for its mist-covered forests and untouched landscapes, the Aadrai Jungle Trek is a dream for nature lovers. The trail passes through thick jungle, hidden waterfalls, ancient pathways and panoramic valley viewpoints, offering an immersive rainforest experience.

3. Diksal Waterfall Rappelling (Karjat)

Adventure enthusiasts looking for more than just trekking can head to Diksal for an exciting waterfall rappelling experience. Surrounded by lush greenery, participants descend alongside a cascading waterfall, making it one of the most thrilling monsoon adventure activities near Mumbai.

4. Andharban Jungle Trek (Pimpri Region)

Often described as one of Maharashtra's most beautiful forest treks, Andharban, meaning "Dark Forest," takes trekkers through dense evergreen woods, misty trails and countless waterfalls. Unlike steep summit climbs, this trail is mostly a descending route, making it both scenic and enjoyable during the rainy season.

5. Sandhan Valley Trek & Rappelling

Popularly known as Maharashtra's "Valley of Shadows," Sandhan Valley offers a unique blend of trekking, canyon exploration and thrilling rappelling. It is one of the state's most adventurous monsoon experiences, while still being less crowded than many iconic trekking destinations.