Top 7 Monsoon Treks Near Pune: Head To These One-Day Beginner-Friendly Nature Getaways |

The monsoon transforms the Sahyadri ranges into a lush green paradise, making it the perfect season to explore the scenic trekking trails around Pune. From mist-covered forts and roaring waterfalls to breathtaking hilltop views, these destinations offer the ideal blend of adventure and natural beauty. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trekker, here are seven monsoon treks near Pune that deserve a spot on your weekend bucket list.

Bhivpuri Waterfalls, Karjat

Perfect for beginners, the Bhivpuri Waterfall Trek is one of the most popular monsoon escapes near Pune. The trail leads to a picturesque waterfall cascading from nearly 20–30 metres, surrounded by emerald-green hills, flowing streams, and rain-soaked meadows. It's an excellent option for a refreshing one-day getaway.

Difficulty: Easy

Bhimashankar Trek

Nestled in the Sahyadris, the Bhimashankar Trek combines adventure with spirituality. Covering around 12 to 16 kilometres, the trail starts from villages like Khandas or Bhorgiri and climbs to an elevation of nearly 3,500 feet. Dense forests, waterfalls, and panoramic valley views make the 4.5 to 6-hour trek especially rewarding during the rainy season.

Difficulty: Moderate

Purandar Fort

Located around two hours from Pune, Purandar Fort offers a scenic trek through rolling green landscapes to one of Maharashtra's most historic hill forts. The fort is known for its ancient temples, impressive gateways like the Dilli Darwaza, and sweeping views, making it an ideal monsoon day trip.

Difficulty: Easy

Duke's Nose (Nagphani), Lonavala

One of the most iconic viewpoints near Lonavala, Duke's Nose, also known as Nagphani, offers a thrilling trek with dramatic cliffs and breathtaking valley views. Beginning from Khandala, the four-hour trail winds through lush forests before reaching the hilltop Shiv temple, making it a favourite among adventure enthusiasts.

Difficulty: Moderate

Rohida Fort (Vichitragad)

Situated in the Bhor region, Rohida Fort is a relatively easy trek that starts from Bajarwadi village. Although much of the fort now lies in ruins, visitors can still explore its historic Shiva temple, ancient water tanks, and a natural cave believed to have once served as a hideout for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The peaceful surroundings become even more enchanting during the monsoon.

Trek Distance: 5 km

Time: Around 3 hours (one way)

Difficulty: Easy

Visapur Fort

Visapur Fort is among the most sought-after monsoon trekking destinations near Pune, thanks to its famous staircase waterfall that flows down the fort's steps during the rainy season. Starting from Baje Village, the trail climbs to the 1,084-metre-high fort, rewarding trekkers with spectacular Sahyadri views despite its weathered ruins.

Difficulty: Moderate

Kataldhar Waterfall, Lonavala

Hidden deep within the Sahyadri hills, Kataldhar Waterfall plunges nearly 350 feet, creating one of the most spectacular monsoon sights near Lonavala. The trek is more challenging than most and requires good preparation, but those who make the journey are rewarded with untouched natural beauty and a truly unforgettable waterfall experience.

Difficulty: Moderate