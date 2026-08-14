Mumbai This Weekend: Independence Day Celebrations, Art Workshops, Onam Festivities And More |

This weekend comes with an extra reason to step out as Mumbai celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. From a patriotic marathon and a tricolour-themed painting workshop to community markets, Onam celebrations and a soulful Sufi evening, the city has plenty lined up. Here’s a look at what you can explore across Mumbai this weekend.

When: August 15, from 5:00 AM

Where: Shivaji Park, Dadar

Kick off Independence Day on an energetic note with a 12-hour run at Shivaji Park. Fitness enthusiasts can participate in the marathon while celebrating the spirit of freedom and national pride.

When: August 15, 12:00 PM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Entry: ₹1,399, including an F&B voucher

Celebrate Independence Day with colours and creativity at this special acrylic painting workshop. Participants can create a vibrant tricolour-inspired landscape with step-by-step guidance while enjoying a relaxed afternoon.

When: August 15 & 16, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM

Where: Monsoon Hangar, Jio World Drive, BKC

The two-day community market brings together homegrown brands, food, games and live music under one roof. It is a great option for those looking to shop local, discover new brands and spend a relaxed weekend evening.

When: August 16, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM

Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East

Mumbai’s festive calendar continues with Onam celebrations featuring traditional dance performances and Onam Sadhya offerings. Head to Oberoi Mall for an evening celebrating Kerala’s rich culture and festive traditions.

When: August 16, from 6:00 PM

Where: Sky City Mall, Borivali

Another Onam celebration is taking place at Sky City Mall, featuring a traditional Bharatanatyam performance along with Onam Sadhya offerings. The event offers a glimpse into the cultural traditions associated with the festival.

When: August 16

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

End the weekend on a soulful note with an evening of Sufi music featuring AR Rahman’s KM Sufi Ensemble. The qawwali mehfil promises an immersive musical experience for lovers of Sufi and spiritual sounds.

From starting the weekend with a patriotic run to ending it with soulful music, Mumbai has something for every kind of weekend plan.