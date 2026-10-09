Mumbai This Weekend: Garba Nights, Mental Health Day, And Pandal Hopping— Here's What To Explore |

Mumbai is gearing up for a vibrant weekend filled with festive celebrations, music, design and wellness activities. With Navratri beginning on Sunday, October 11, the city is all set to welcome the festival with garba nights and pandal hopping. From dancing to Gujarati folk music to exploring contemporary design and attending a free meditation camp, here are five things to add to your weekend plans.

1. Navratri 2026 Ft. Geeta Rabari

Get ready to embrace Gujarati festive fervour as Geeta Rabari headlines a grand Navratri celebration in Mumbai. The event promises music, dandiya, garba and nine nights of festive energy. Put on your traditional attire, pick up your dandiya sticks and get ready to celebrate the beginning of Navratri with friends and family.

When: Starts Sunday, October 11, 2026

Where: Korakendra Ground No. 4, Mumbai

2. Dome Dandiya Nites 2026

If high-energy music and dancing are your idea of a perfect Navratri night, Dome Dandiya Nites 2026 is worth checking out. The iconic Dome at SVP Stadium will transform into a vibrant garba arena, bringing together dandiya enthusiasts for energetic performances, colourful festive vibes and delicious treats.

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 onwards

Where: Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

3. Pranic Healing Camp

Take a break from the city's hustle and explore meditation and holistic wellness at a Pranic Healing Camp organised by Divine Fudion, led by Santosh Mishra. The session will feature an introductory talk on Pranic Healing and Meditation on Twin Hearts, offering participants an opportunity to learn about these practices.

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 7 PM

Where: Divine Fudion, 242/243, Powai Plaza, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai – 400076

Entry: Free

Registration: https://forms.gle/uPdXScN2LhA5LZBY8

Contact: 7039731911

4. India Design ID Mumbai 2026

Design enthusiasts can head to India Design ID Mumbai for a showcase of contemporary design, architecture, interiors, craft and culture. The fair's third Mumbai edition will bring together over 120 Indian and international brands, featuring curated displays, installations, new launches and conversations exploring the changing landscape of design.

When: Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11, 2026

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

5. Go Pandal Hopping This Navratri

With Navratri beginning on Sunday, October 11, the first day of the festival offers an opportunity to explore the city's festive decorations and pandals. Visit neighbourhood celebrations, admire the colourful arrangements and soak in the devotional atmosphere with family and friends. Since it is the opening day, you could plan an early visit to avoid some of the larger crowds expected later in the festival.

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Where: Various Navratri pandals across Mumbai