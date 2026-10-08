Mumbai LitFest 2026 Schedule: Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, Shashi Tharoor, Shefali Shah And More To Take Centre Stage |

Mumbai is all set to celebrate the written and spoken word as the Mumbai Literature Festival 2026, popularly known as Mumbai LitFest, returns for its 17th edition. The three-day literary extravaganza will be held from October 23 to 25 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

The city's flagship literature festival has been bringing together authors, poets, journalists, thinkers, artists and readers since 2010. Over the years, it has become a platform for conversations around books and literature, while also exploring subjects such as cinema, history, medicine, economics, sports, technology, the environment, arts and the digital world.

The 2026 edition promises a diverse line-up of conversations, book launches and author interactions, making it an interesting weekend for both avid readers and those looking to discover new voices and ideas.

Key Events At Mumbai LitFest 2026

October 23 | 3 PM to 4:30 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

The festival opens with the launch of Javed Akhtar's Three Masters. Akhtar will be in conversation with Sumantra Ghosal, with Juhi Babbar Soni as chair.

October 23 | 5 PM to 6 PM | Godrej Theatre

Jerry Pinto will preview his upcoming book Yuri in the City and discuss how difficult times can inspire uplifting fiction with Ratna Pathak Shah.

October 24 | 2 PM to 3 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Gulzar and Rakhshanda Jalil will come together for Ek Shayar Iss Sheher Mein, a poetic tribute to the city, chaired by Kausar Munir.

October 24 | 5 PM to 6 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Shashi Tharoor will explore India's ancient philosophical traditions in Deep Routes, in conversation with Pavan K Varma.

October 25 | 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM | Experimental Theatre

Shanta Gokhale and Sonali Kulkarni will discuss the joys and complexities of reading in Booked For Life.

October 25 | 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Actor Shefali Shah will launch her autobiography The Audacity of Being and speak about her journey with Jane Borges.

How To Attend Mumbai LitFest 2026?

Those looking forward to attending can check the official Mumbai Literature Festival website and social media handles for the latest schedule, registration details, venue information and session-wise updates.