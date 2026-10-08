Mumbai Literature Festival Gears Up For 17th Edition; Here's How You Can Attend |

Mumbai is set to celebrate its literature festival in October, Literature Live! The city is set to celebrate its literature, ideas and storytelling as the Mumbai Literature Festival (MLF) gears up for its 17th edition. The annual festival brings together authors, poets, journalists, thinkers and readers for conversations spanning books, culture, society, history and contemporary issues. The city has been celebrating its flagship literature festival since 2010.

The festival has become a prominent literary gathering in the city, offering book lovers an opportunity to hear leading writers and public figures discuss their work and exchange ideas. Along with panel discussions and author interactions, visitors can look forward to sessions that explore diverse subjects and perspectives. This year, it will be held from October 23 to 25. Let's take a look at how you can attend the festival.

Mumbai gears up for 17th edition

Mumbai is set to celebrate its own literature festival from October 23 to 25 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The Mumbai Literature Festival, also known as Mumbai LitFest, will span literature, cinema, medicine, history, economics, arts, sports, technology, environment and the digital ecosystem.

The 17th edition is also expected to feature a packed line-up of literary conversations, making it an interesting event for both regular readers and those looking to discover new authors and books. The festival also provides a platform for discussions around India's changing cultural and social landscape.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How to attend Mumbai Literature Festival?

Those interested in attending the festival can check the official Mumbai Literature Festival website and social media handles for the latest schedule, venue details, registration information and session-wise updates. Let's understand the registration process step by step, as mentioned below:

Free registration and account creation

Registration for the LitFest is absolutely free. That means that you do not need to spend any money from your pocket to attend it. To register for the 17th edition LitFest, go to www.litlive.in. This is the official website where you have to sign up for a Literature Lover! account.

After creating the account, log in to your account, browse the festival schedule and then select the event which you want to attend. Leave at least a 30-minute gap between consecutive bookings.

QR code and booking confirmation

Completing the login process will lead you to a QR code, and you will receive an M-badge via email or WhatsApp for your confirmed sessions.

The festival is particularly worth attending for readers who enjoy literature, journalism, history, culture and thoughtful conversations. It is also an opportunity to interact with authors and fellow book enthusiasts in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collecting your festival badge

After that, go to the venue (NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai) and head to the festival desk to collect your physical badge, valid for all three days.