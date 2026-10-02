Mumbai This Weekend: From Kids' Festivals, Movie Night To Garba Workshops, Check Out These Events |

Looking for exciting plans in Mumbai this weekend? From a fun-filled festival for children and a live musical evening to an open-air movie screening, a city marathon and Garba workshops ahead of Navratri, there's something for everyone. Whether you're planning a family outing, looking to spend an evening with friends or hoping to get into the festive spirit, these events offer plenty of ways to make the most of your weekend.

Here are five events to check out in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from October 2 to 4, 2026.

1. Kukdukoo Fest Mumbai

When: October 3 and 4

Where: CIDCO Exhibition Centre Auditorium, Vashi

Make it a weekend of fun and creativity with the Kukdukoo Festival, a family-friendly event designed especially for children. The festival features live entertainment, including clown theatre, puppetry, superhero acts and ventriloquist comedy, alongside musical theatricals and interactive quizzes. With family spaces, flea markets and food stalls adding to the festive atmosphere, it promises an entertaining outing for both children and parents.

2. Karwaan India Tour By Twin Strings

When: Sunday, October 4, 4 PM

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Music lovers can look forward to an evening of live performances as Twin Strings brings its Karwaan India Tour to Mumbai. The concert promises a mix of soulful original music, familiar renditions and sing-along favourites, celebrating friendship, memories and shared musical experiences. Head here with your friends for an afternoon of live music and an opportunity to enjoy the band's sound in an intimate venue.

3. SCC SkyCinema: Love Aaj Kal

When: Saturday, October 3, 7 PM

Where: Infiniti Mall rooftop, Malad West

Swap a conventional movie theatre for an open-air cinematic experience with Sunset Cinema Club's screening of Love Aaj Kal. Set on the rooftop of Infiniti Mall, the event lets viewers watch the film under the open sky, with the city skyline adding to the ambience. Settle into comfortable bean bags or mattresses and enjoy the romantic drama in a relaxed outdoor setting.

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4. Navi Mumbai Marathon 2026

When: Sunday, October 4

Where: Central Park, Kharghar

For those looking to make fitness part of their weekend plans, the Navi Mumbai Marathon brings runners and fitness enthusiasts together for a city-wide sporting event. Whether you're a regular runner or simply enjoy the energy of community fitness activities, the event offers an opportunity to get moving and embrace an active lifestyle. Participants should check the official event details for race categories, reporting times and registration information before heading out.

5. Garba Workshop

When: Starting October 2

Where: Impulse Studio, Matunga

Get ready for Navratri by learning some new Garba moves at this workshop in Matunga. Bringing together traditional Gujarati Garba and energetic contemporary choreography, the sessions are designed for beginners as well as those who already enjoy dancing. Whether you want to sharpen your steps or build confidence before joining the Garba circle this festive season, this workshop offers a chance to learn, practise and dance your way into Navratri.